Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Rising Demand from Developing Nations Influencing Market Growth in the Coming Years

Aseptic carton bottles resemble conventional bottles with added benefit of being environment-friendly. These recyclable aseptic carton bottles are light weighted and are mainly made of renewable resources, which are extracted as wood fiber from certified forests. Aseptic carton bottles can be stored, merchandised ambiently, shipped and chilled, which caters to various options for beverage manufacturers. The multi-layer packaging material also preserves nutrition and product quality without additional requirements, such as preservatives or refrigeration.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3502

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Dynamics

The packaging industry accounts for around 39% of the total plastics demand. The rapidly growing FMCG industry trends have made manufacturers opt for versatile substitutes to glass, metals and now plastics. This has been compelling researchers to develop applications based on sustainable, bio-degradable and recyclable materials. Being eco-friendly and having high strength properties, aseptic carton bottles outpaces conventional plastics. Plastics are the preferred materials, however, their non-biodegradable nature has been responsible for polluting the oceans and forcing the packaging industry to look for alternative materials. This is where materials like aseptic carton bottles can be useful. Using aseptic carton bottles can also increase the renewable content and replace plastics in composites, which have a wide array of applications in the packaging industry. Abilities to provide strength, lightweight and being 100% recyclable are some of the key factors driving growth in the global aseptic carton bottles market. Plastic packaging manufacturers have to abide by EU regulations that are pushing for a sustainable packaging industry by 2030. The EU has been investing towards newer technologies and sustainable materials for the packaging industry. Aseptic carton bottles impart lightweight packaging with excellent strength.

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Segmentation

The global aseptic carton bottles market can be segmented by its application in the packaging industry and by region. In terms of end-use, the aseptic carton bottles market is segmented as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and others. On a regional level, the aseptic carton bottles market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3502

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles: Market Overview

At a global level, the aseptic carton bottles is in its nascent stage. The market has been limited to the dairy industry, especially for milk cartons. However, manufacturers are developing newer applications of aseptic carton bottles in the packaging industry to make the most out of its properties. The use of aseptic carton bottles helps paper board manufacturers get more output with maximum utilization of raw materials. The penetration levels of aseptic carton bottles in the liquid packaging board market should be on the rise in the short term forecast. Major focus of paperboard manufacturers is towards lighter weights along with higher strengths, creating humongous opportunities for aseptic carton bottles. The growth in demand for packaging cartons, aseptic carton bottles accounts for a mere single digit percentage. This percent is projected to increase in the long term once production of aseptic carton bottles are scaled up. This will promote the use of aseptic carton bottles not only in high valued applications, but also in low and mid-cost applications, which will eventually drive the growth of aseptic carton bottles. The market has observed a number of collaborations for developing existing and newer applications.

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Key Player

A key player in the aseptic carton bottles market are:

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for aseptic carton bottles is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of limited number of players in the market. The global aseptic carton bottles market has lucrative opportunities for new entrants, which will cater to competitiveness in the product offerings and also lead to the reduction in prices of the products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the aseptic carton bottles market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The aseptic carton bottles market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3502

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates