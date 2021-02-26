Popwallet TCB Press Release

POPWALLET PARTNERS WITH THE COUPON BUREAU TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER UNIVERSAL DIGITAL COUPON

Making strides towards a secure, eco-conscious, and contactless couponing experience

New York, New York, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Popwallet, a mobile wallet customer experience management platform, announced its participation as a pilot partner in the launch of universal digital coupons with The Coupon Bureau (TCB), a non-profit data exchange connecting stakeholders to the new Universal Digital Coupon standard. Popwallet is the first to deploy a universal mobile wallet coupon in a live retail environment. The Popwallet and TCB collaboration will empower thousands of CPG brands and retailers to transform paper manufacturer coupons into a secure, contactless, and environmentally friendly mobile alternative using mobile wallets Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

The pilot program featured two forward-thinking consumer product brands—Pampers from Procter & Gamble and Chex from General Mills—and took place at Elden’s Foods, an independent retailer in Alexandria, Minnesota. Shoppers at this location were sent coupons via text message from where they could tap and save the coupons to their mobile wallet. At the point of purchase, the shopper would scan the barcode on their mobile wallet coupon and within milliseconds, the coupon would be securely verified and the discount applied to the purchase. The coupon redemption process was intuitive, contactless, and completely paper-free. See it in action here.

“Consumer behavior has really changed recently, and while value and convenience have always been important for shoppers, the need to remain safe and contactless at checkout is more important than ever,” explains Elias Guerra, Founder and CEO of Popwallet. “With the Popwallet platform and our TCB partnership, brands can now deliver a secure and paperless coupon experience that people can use directly from the mobile wallet that’s already on their smartphone, without the need to download a separate app or dig through emails. This provides the value, convenience, and safety that consumers demand, as well as the economic security that brands need when managing their coupon programs.”

Due to COVID-19, the demand for contactless solutions has accelerated within the retail landscape. Prior to the pandemic, mobile wallet adoption in the U.S. stood at 38 percent usage among consumers. As of late 2020, mobile wallet usage stood at 55 percent, demonstrating that contactless payments and experiences have become a top priority for today’s consumers. “Popwallet has been a key advisor and contributor throughout the long development process of the Universal Digital Coupon standards,” said Brandi Johnson, CEO of The Coupon Bureau. “As an early adopter of mobile wallet technologies, they have been able to provide valuable direction around consumer trends and presentment methodologies. Our continued collaboration with the Popwallet team will be crucial to obtaining support from tier-one brands as well as consumers as they learn to adopt this new coupon type.”

About Popwallet

Popwallet is a Mobile Wallet CX platform that delivers contactless customer experiences to people through mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Experiences include dynamic coupons and offers, rebates, loyalty and gift cards, tickets and other lightweight branded content. The Popwallet platform enables easy mobile wallet card creation, direct customer engagement through card updates, messages, and notifications, and campaign automation, with APIs that integrate mobile wallet card experiences into other parts of the consumer journey. To learn more, visit www.popwallet.com or follow them on Instagram @hellopopwallet, Facebook @Popwallet, Twitter @popwallet, and LinkedIn @Popwallet.

About The Coupon Bureau

The Coupon Bureau’s mission is to connect manufacturers, retailers, and consumers through technology and community, to build solutions to the issues of real time validated, retailer agnostic coupons and fraud prevention. A non-profit corporation, TCB works with members of leading coupon and retail associations – ACP, JICC, FMI (The Food Industry Association), GMA, CONEXXUS, Consumer Brands Association, and GS1 US – to develop new technology, support third-party technologists, deploy educational programs for industry stakeholders, and give back to the community. For more information, visit www.thecouponbureau.org.