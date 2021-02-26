Sherrell Mitchell releases new single ‘I Belong to You’

SEATTLE, Wash., 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of urban and contemporary Christian music known as Sherrell Mitchell has released his latest official single, “I Belong to You.” Like previous drops from Mitchell, it has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Psalm 96 Records music label. With hands-high praise and eyes-down humility, “I Belong to You” is the latest reason for fans of modern gospel music to hear Sherrell Mitchell with fresh ears and an inspired heart.

Seattle’s Sherrell Mitchell cites as main artistic influences Israel Houghton, Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin, Jeff Lorber, Chick Corea, Take 6, Vivian Perryman, Cora Jackson, Walter “Doc Lewis” Finch. His own music blends elements of pop, RnB, soul, and contemporary Christian styles for a 21st-century mode of music sure to appeal to a wide variety of listeners.

The track comes at a trying time in history when people remain huddled for fear of COVID-19.

“In a time of uncertainty when all seems lost,” Mitchell writes of this, “remember that God is always on the throne! And whether it be on this side of heaven or the other side of glory, we belong to God.”

Though he writes, records and performs music today in the Pacific Northwest, Sherrell Mitchell has played across the American west in locales as disparate as Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and California. Asked to describe his start in music, Mitchell balks.

“Music has always been down in my soul from the beginning,” he says, “a gift from God. Over the years I’ve just learned to cultivate it, embrace the epiphany that it’s not mine, and release it back out into the universe.”

Of course, Mitchell points to faith for his success.

“God will handle the rest.”

“I Belong to You” was engineered by Joel Maddox, mastered by Blake Bickel, and features album art by Hung Pham. “I Belong to You” by Sherrell Mitchell on the Psalm 96 Records label is available from over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, Christian music fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“I Belong to You” by Sherrell Mitchell —

https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-belong-to-you-single/1550270912

Official Website —

https://sherrellmitchell.com