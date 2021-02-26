Boost Organisational Wellbeing And Productivity With LCMB Building Performance Ltd

London, UK, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — LCMB Building Performance Ltd (https://www.lcmb.co.uk/) is one of the best building performance specialists that offer workplace wellbeing UK based programs to start-ups, big companies, and public organisations. They provide strategies and plans that transform office buildings into high-performance buildings, optimised to increase employee productivity while reducing operational costs.

Their top pick service is called workplace performance. LCMB Building Performance aims to increase productivity by analysing the Indoor Environmental Quality of an office building by conducting a series of examinations to test air quality, noise, light, and space. Based on the results, they will provide plans and strategies that focus on improving offices and working areas’ internal environment. Studies correlate workplace wellbeing to increased productivity.

Another service they offer is facilities management. Facilities management provides a strategy focusing on the company’s long-term sustainability. They do this by managing risks, improving operational efficiencies, mitigating environmental impacts and improving sustainability, identifying, implementing and leveraging technological solutions, and many more. Depending on what the company wants to achieve, LCMB Building Performance will tailor fit their strategies.

Furthermore, they also provide services to optimise resources. Their resource optimisation aims to provide programmes such as reduction of energy and water consumptions. LCMB Building Performance has strategies that focus on reducing carbon emissions, implementing cost savings schemes, and many more. This strategy helps companies reduce 15–25% in operation costs by analytically evaluating companies’ buildings related expenses and activities.

With all of its excellent services, LCMB Building Performance commits itself to help companies and organisations achieve productivity and sustainability. With their dedication, one of their major clients said that “UCLH aspires to be at the forefront of NHS sustainable performance and for this reason, we like to work with companies like LCMB who can help us get there. The LCMB team have helped us completely refresh our Sustainability Strategy and implement a plan that will dramatically improve our performance by engaging our people, our supply chain and delivering invest to save schemes”.

LCMB Building Performance also has free guides and resources about workplace productivity.

LCMB Building Performance Ltd is one of the top e-commerce businesses in the UK that specialise in workplace wellbeing. Since most of the employees work in office buildings, their mission is to increase employees' productivity and motivation through designing building performance plan. Since 2009, they have accumulated more than a decade of experience and have provided effective workplace wellbeing plans to companies and organisations.