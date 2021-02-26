Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market is expected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2024. Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) is also termed as clinical research organization is a company that helps conduct research for a sponsor company like medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. The research may include pre-clinical research to post marketing research activities.

Key Players:

Quintiles

Covance

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)

Parexel

Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

ICON, Plc

Medidata Solutions

inVentiv Health

Growth Drivers:

The Healthcare CRO Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising investment in research & development sector from pharmaceutical industries and development of drugs for the treatment of several chronic diseases like neurological disorder, immunological disorders, and metabolic disorders are documented as major factors of Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, strict policy for the approval of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drugs are the factors that may restrain overall market in coming years.

Type Outlook:

Drug Discovery Target validation Lead identification Lead optimization

Pre-Clinical

Clinical Phase I Trial Services Phase II Trial Services Phase III Trial Services Phase IV Trial Services



The clinical sector is estimated to lead the overall market with the largest share in the coming years. Pre-clinical trials comprise testing on animals before sanctioning on a human.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be huge number of trials subcontracted and started in the region. The United States is a measure consumer of Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) in this region. This may be because of the U.S. government initiative by funding and supporting R&D activities.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR over 7% in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise patient recruitment ease, rising interest in western organization for new opportunities, and availability of diverse population. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumer of Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the region.

