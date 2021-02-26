Danbury, CT, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Framework Solutions, leaders in Promotional & Medical Content Review for the life science industry, is pleased to be a sponsor at the DIA Advertising and Promotion Regulatory Affairs Conference. The event, being held March 8th – 10th, will bring together industry professionals to examine the current state of compliance for the marketing of both biopharmaceuticals and medical devices. Attendees will join industry thought leaders for interactive and compelling discussions that will shape policy and define strategic priorities within the advertising and promotion regulatory space.

“Framework Solutions is proud to be a sponsor of the DIA Advertising and Promotion Regulatory Affairs Conference,” said Director, Account Solutions, Marc Ioli. “Like many other industries, the Life Science space has experienced a dynamic shift over the last year. We look forward to being part of the conversation amongst the Regulatory Affairs community and sharing key takeaways on industry trends with our clients.”

About Framework Solutions: Since 2009, Framework Solutions has been supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and other life science companies in the area of medical and promotional content review, approval, and management. Frameworks’ unique, on-demand, business model has provided insight, analysis, and logistical support to over 150 brand teams across the country. In 2020, Framework Solutions was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for the fourth consecutive year. Visit https://framesol.com/ to learn more about Framework Solutions.

Company : Framework Solutions, Inc.

Contact Name : David Flynn

Contact No : (844) 395-4548

Contact Email : dflynn@framesol.com

Address : 4 Mountain View Terrace, Suite 303, Danbury, CT, 06810

Website : https://framesol.com/