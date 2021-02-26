Ethoxylates Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook 2018 to 2028

Ethoxylates are organic compounds manufactured by the treatment of alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. Ethoxylates are used as intermediates during the manufacturing of surface cleaners, detergents, cosmetics and paints. Textile processing, agriculture, paints & coatings, personal care and pulp & paper industries are some of the major end-users of ethoxylates. Ethoxylates are primarily used in industrial applications owing to their high water solubility, low aquatic toxicity, good formulation and excellent wetting ability. Additionally, ethoxylates are also used as emulsion stabilizers during the processing of emulsion polymers, floor polishes and wax, as they rapidly dissolve and provide ionic stability to the emulsion.

Global Ethoxylates Market: Segmentation

The global Ethoxylates market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and region.

On the basis of the type of ethoxylates, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented as:

Alcohol Ethoxylates (AE)

Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Methyl Ester Ethoxylates (MEE)

Glyceride Ethoxylates

On the basis of end use industries, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented into:

Household & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Other

On the basis of region, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Ethoxylates Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of global demand, Europe is estimated to be one of the largest producers of ethoxylates across the globe. However, the market growth in Europe is anticipated to become stable due to various governmental regulations in near future. North America is expected to portray a similar scenario as this region has developed markets. Asia Pacific is proposed to experience faster growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for ethoxylates for household applications and from the personal care industries. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyle and rising disposable income are the other key factors supposed to fuel the demand for ethoxylates in China and India. Latin America is anticipated to create favorable opportunities over the next few years, this is mainly due to increasing foreign investments and growth in the regional population.

Global Ethoxylates Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of ethoxylates are:

The DOW Chemical Company

Basf S.E.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Huntsman International LLC

Stepan Company

Clariant AG

Sasol Limited

India Glycols Limited (IGL)

Ineos Group Limited

Solvay

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

