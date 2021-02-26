Folded Tissues Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2020 2030

The folded tissues market has been witnessing a moderate growth rate over the past 5 years on the back of price pressure, heightened competition, trending premiumisation of brands & private labels across the regions. The overall sales of folded tissues was pegged at more than US$ ~45.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow 1.4x times over the forecast period (2020-2030). The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a huge supply-demand gap of folded tissues due to heightening demand for health and hygiene products coupled with complete lockdown in potential coronavirus hotspots.

Furthermore, increasing number of household buyers and per capita consumption of folded tissues has presented market entry opportunities to several domestic players. These players are now offering cost effective products to attract potential consumers. Based on the aforementioned factors, the global folded tissues market is projected to play a pivotal role for new revenue streams and amplified profit margins across the value chain.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2748

Key Takeaways of Global Folded Tissues Market:

Currently, tissue papers segment accounts for a leading market share, with around 60% share in the global folded tissues market. The segment is estimated to witness a decline in its share owing to increasing demand for folded tissues for facial and hand cleaning solutions.

Increasing digitization, coupled with rising penetration of e-commerce, is anticipated to make online sales segment a high potential market with a CAGR growth of ~6% over the forecast period.

In 2019, out of per million dollar spending on folded tissues worldwide, North America accounted for more than 1/4 th of the overall spending share. High annual per capita consumption of more than 22 Kg which is more than double of the global average annual per capita consumption was the factor behind the leading share of North America.

of the overall spending share. High annual per capita consumption of more than 22 Kg which is more than double of the global average annual per capita consumption was the factor behind the leading share of North America. Emerging regions in global folded tissues market including South Asia, Latin America and MEA are projected to grow at a higher digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing consumer consciousness and purchasing power coupled with expansion of business footprint of key manufacturers are likely to provide a huge momentum to growth of these regions.

The global folded tissues market is poised to witness a positive u-shaped growth curve between 2019 and 2022 and expected to witness a significant demand during this period owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Premiumisation of private labels and brands and emerging trends across the retail & consumer goods sector is anticipated to highly impact the demand of hygiene products such folded tissues in coming years, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Giants on Path to Find Collaborative Value Addition, Says Fact.MR

The global folded tissues market includes some of the key industry giants, but tier 2 and other players have also maintained their customer base and operating margins at regional and domestic levels. Tier 1 players, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, and Procter & Gamble Co. cater to around two-fifths of the total demand in worldwide folded tissues industry. Currently, industry frontrunners and niche players are focusing on obviating some of the key challenges such as fierce competition, collaboration with local players, and supply chain disruptions to retain market hegemony and gain organic growth rate in coming years.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2748

Find More Valuable Insights on Folded Tissues Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global folded tissues market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the folded tissues market on the basis of fold (folded tissues with V-fold, folded tissues with W-fold, folded tissues with Z-fold, and folded tissues with C-fold), price range (economic, premium, and ultra-premium), application (facial tissue, wet tissue, wrapping tissue, toilet paper, pocket tissue, paper towels, and others), end use (at home and away from home), and distribution channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarket, grocery stores, wholesalers/distributors, warehouses, discounters and dollar stores, online sales, and other channels) across major regions.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2748

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates