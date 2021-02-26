Railway Cyber Security Market 2021: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The process or state of protecting and recovering the communication and traffic signal networks, programs or devices from any kind of cyber-attack is known as cyber security. Trains are one of the most popular mode of mass transportation, especially in the cities where rapid urbanization is taking place. The use of cyber security in railways can prevent cyberattacks-which include politically motivated attacks against information resulting in violence, identity theft-impersonating someone which may result in economic exploitation, data breaches-exposing confidential, sensitive or encrypted data resulting in number of criminal activities and can help in risk management.

Railways form an integral part of the transportation system and are seen as part of the critical infrastructure in many countries. Even as the industry adopts new-age technologies, it is an almost undeniable assumption that cyber-security will become a necessary component of various railway businesses.

Railway Cyber Security Market: Dynamics

The rising cost of breaches, increase in the number of sophisticated hackers, widely available hacking tools, proliferation of IOT tools and tighter regulations from government creates an impending need of railway cyber security market. Significant factors which drive the railway cyber security market include the adoption of IOT and automation technologies to enhance efficiency in the optimization of railways. Increase in the number of government initiatives and the modernization of railways through public-private partnership models, also leads to growth in railway cyber security market. Railway cyberspace is exposed due to increased used of internet on the passenger side and digitization of railways, which creates extreme need of railway cyber security market.

Firewalls built to secure the network from cyberattacks can be difficult to configure, it also needs time to time updating. The vulnerability of railway cyberspace, slow adoption of cyber security, and the high number of regionally dispersed assets are challenging factors for the railway cyber security market.

Implementation of new technologies such as context-aware behavior analysis, next generation breach detection, virtual dispersive networking can provide cyber security at next level. Adapting these technologies in railway cyber security may result in safer travel environment, minimized loss of life and property and lessened exposure to threats, all these factors rely on the growth of railway cyber security market.

The implementation of metros and high speed trains in urban places, is a major driver of railway cyber security market. Infrastructure based cyber security market tends to grow tremendously as passenger information, tickets booking and even train-signaling rely on safe cyberspace.

Railway Cyber Security Market: Segmentation

The Global Railway Cyber Security Market can be segmented as:

By type, the Global Railway Cyber Security Market can be segmented as:

Infrastructural

On-Board

By security type, the Global Railway Cyber Security Market can be segmented as:

Application Security

Network Security

Data Protection

End Point Protection

System Administration

Railway Cyber Security Market: Regional Outlook

In Western Europe region, the expenditure on railway infrastructure is very high, leading to the higher need of railway cyber security market. Whereas in North America, technological advancement such as automated trains and metros is driving the cyber security market. In Latin America smaller railway network is expected to put railway cyber security market on average growing speed. Asia Pacific, has a large share of railway network, which is developing through digitalization. Huge amount of investment in high speed railways in countries like India and China, large tram networks in Australia altogether generate the need of cyber security market. Hence railway cyber security market is expected to grow tremendously in Asia pacific region. Railway cyber security in Middle East and Africa is considered a major issue as railways come under extensively growing infrastructure. Growing economy in Middle East is turning into the development of advanced automated railways, luxurious rail network creates a demand of well-developed railway cyber security market.

