Aircraft Cables Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Aircraft cables are strong and flexible cables manufactured by stranding together the wires of raw materials, such as galvanized steel, polyimide, or stainless steel. Aircraft cables had been historically used for managing aircraft controls-it is still its most common use-and for securing the aircraft during take-off and landing. Based on the type of aircraft, such as commercial, military, or industrial, the types of aircraft cables used differ.

Increasing Number of Cargo Aircrafts and Commercial Passenger Aircrafts will Boost Market Growth

Increased disposable income of consumers has directly provided an impetus to aircraft industry, as the number of passengers travelling by air has surged tremendously in the past few years. Another factor to boost growth of the aircraft industry is the recent developments in the e-commerce sector. The trend of online shopping has caused a significant rise in the number of cargo aircrafts across the world, which is one of the leading drivers for growth of the aircraft cables market.

Thereby, increasing discretionary spending of consumers on air travel and online product purchases is expected to boost the number of aircraft deliveries, thereby accelerating growth of the aircraft cables market.

Increased Penetration of Cable-less Technologies in the Aerospace Industry may Hamper Sales of Aircraft Cables

The aerospace industry has been witnessing burgeoning growth across the world with improving statistics about aircraft deliveries and passengers travelling by air. Recent advancements in technologies have been reflected in terms of significant changes in the dynamics of aerospace industry as it has replaced some avionics systems.

The emergence of wireless or cable-less technologies has transformed several industries and the aerospace industry is no exception, which has made a negative impact on demand for aircraft cables. Aerospace manufacturers cutting down the use of aircraft cables to shift to wireless technologies, in order to improve operational efficiencies, can make a negative impact on growth of the aircraft cables market in the upcoming years.

Aircraft Cables Market: Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR report on the aircraft cables market can help new entrants in the market to fathom recent changes in strategies of leading market players. The report provides detailed information on developments in the competitive environment in the aircraft cables market.

Apart from strengthening its product portfolio, Nexans S.A., a French leader in the cables market, has shifted its focus on Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) services. The company has hired a new team of IMR experts to optimize asset management and ensure continuity of operations. The company’s investment strategies have undergone some vital changes as the company has signed a € 600 million Revolving Credit Facility for the next five years. This is expected to enable the company to implement its investment strategies, and thereby, envisage rapid growth in the aircraft cables market in the upcoming years.

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, a leading American player in the aircraft cables market, recently announced the acquisition of Tenencia, Ltd. (trading as Tenencia Aerospace Design), which holds an expertise in integration and certification of various commercial aerospace applications and avionics systems.

TE Connectivity Ltd., a Swiss technology company, has recently announced that it has launched its online store to provide its customers an instant access to company’s products, their pricing, and frequent updates on product availability. With the launch of the online store, the company aims to sync with specific needs of inventors and engineers and enable them to purchase company’s products online, offering them more convenience.

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information and important data about the recent company developments in the aircraft cables market. Leading stakeholders in the aircraft cables market that are included in the Fact.MR report are: Nexans S.A. Tyler Madison, Inc. Sea Wire and Cable Inc. Carlisle Interconnect Technologies E. Petsche Company TE Connectivity Habia Cable AB Radiall Amphenol Corporation Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Aircraft Cables Market: Regional Outlook

On account of the strong presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, developed economies, such as North America and Europe, are likely to hold a significant share in the aircraft cable market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the aerospace industry in these regions has contributed to huge aircraft deliveries, which is expected to boost the market for aircraft cables in developed regions.

Improving economies and rapidly growing aerospace industry in developing regions, including the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), is expected to play a pivotal role in development of the aircraft cables market. Manufacturers in the APEJ aircraft cables market are aiming to capture lucrative sales opportunities by improving the quality features of aircraft cables in the coming future.

Aircraft Cables Market: Segmentation

The global aircraft cables market can be seven different segments based on platform type, application, material type, end uses, product type, sales channel, and aircraft types.

Depending on platform type, the aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Rotary wing platform Fixed wing platform

Depending on the applications of aircraft cables, the aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Military/defense aircrafts Private Aircrafts Commercial aircrafts Others

Depending on material type, the aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Stainless steel Galvanized steel Polyimide PTFE Composites ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene)

Depending on the end uses of aircraft cables, the aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Data Transfer Power supply Flight control system Lighting Engine cables Avionics

Depending on the product type, the aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Data bus cables Power cables Fire resistant cables/engine cables Special cables

Depending on its sales channel, the aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Aftermarket OEM

Depending on aircraft type, the global aircraft cables market can be segmented as: Wide Body Narrow Body Turboprop Regional jet

Aircraft cables market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Extensive Analysis of Aircraft Cables Market Research Report Covers: Segmentation of aircraft cables market Dynamics of aircraft cables market Global market sizing Demand and sale Modern trends and challenges Competitors and related competition Technological advances Value chain

Geographical Data Analysis of Aircraft Cables Market Research Report Is Based On: North America Aircraft Cables Market including (Canada and U.S.) Latin America Aircraft Cables Market including (Brazil and Mexico) Eastern Europe Aircraft Cables Market including (Russia and Poland) Western Europe Aircraft Cables Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany) Asia Pacific Aircraft Cables Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China) Japan Aircraft Cables Market Middle East and Africa Aircraft Cables Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

Aircraft cables market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the aircraft cables market research report.

Notable Topics in Aircraft Cables Market Research Report Includes: Outlook on parent market Shifting market factors in industry Wide-ranging market segmentation Forecasted, on-going and past market sizing in terms of value and volume Current industry improvements and trends Competitive landscape Product offerings and strategic plans of key players Regions and segments indicating promising growth Neutral viewpoint on the global market performance Lucrative information for global market participants for business expansion

