Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency Treatment Market Profound Impact on the Market over 2018-2028

Vertebrobasilar insufficiency is also called beauty parlor syndrome. It is defined as the temporaty decrease of blood flow in the posterior circulation of the brain. The most common symptoms are vertigo, dizziness, headaches, vomiting, ataxia, and weakness in both sides of the body. The main risk factors associated with vertebrobasilar insufficiency are arterial hypertension, obesity, and smoking.

Vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment is performed to examine and remove the plaques that are made up of calcium and the buildup of cholesterol in the artery. Diabetic patients opt for vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment because of common symptoms, i.e. isolated attacks of dizziness, or even chronic imbalance that lasts for more than 3 weeks. Vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment recommended for patients who suffer from frequent episodes of vertigo, hearing loss or tinnitus, and the risk of cerebrovascular diseases. Vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment is done by neuroimaging, medication, surgery, and clinical maneuver or exercise. In vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment, physicians prefer clinical maneuver because it is cheap, sensitive, and safe. Diagnostic Transcranial Doppler (TCD) and Computed Tomography Angiogram (CTA) are the best noninvasive techniques for vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment.

Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growth in the incidence of vertebrobasilar insufficiency is driving the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market. Rapid turnaround time and the lower cost of procedures as compared to conventional methods are also among factors fuelling the growth of the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market. Moreover, varied applications and software of vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment procedures used for analyzing/tracking artery blockage and the central nervous system is increasing the adoption of routine checks for vertebrobasilar insufficiency, which is also boosting the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market. However, lack of awareness and ignorance regarding vertebrobasilar insufficiency is likely to hamper the growth of the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market.

Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency Treatment Market: Segmentation

The vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market has been segmented on the basis of the drug class, distribution channel, age group, and geography.

Based on the drug class, the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market is segmented as follows:

Antihistamine

Anticholinergic

Antiplatelet agents

Vasodilators

Based on the distribution channel, the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market is segmented as follows:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Based on age group, the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market is segmented as follows:

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency Treatment Market: Overview

According to the Dartmouth Medical School survey, approximately 700,000 adults in the U.S. have a stroke and 80% of all strokes are ischemic. From the Cardiovascular Health Study, Vertebrobasilar insufficiency was observed in 62 of 5,888 study participants. This study indicated that the rate of any stroke, myocardial infarction, and death were higher among patients with vertebrobasilar insufficiency. Vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment or diagnosis is an important predictor of cardiovascular events and it should be incorporated into routine clinical evaluation. The occurrence of vertebrobasilar insufficiency in China is also high and the Chinese usually prefer acupuncture with a combination of any drug class as a treatment for vertebrobasilar insufficiency. Increasing number of patients have been opting for vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment, and its growing demand exhibits lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. North America & Europe exhibit healthy growth in terms of revenue due to increased awareness regarding the detection of vertebrobasilar insufficiency as a part of routine health checkups. The lower cost of the procedure compared to other alternative treatments and the low risks associated with the procedure are among factors boosting the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market. The developing cluster of North America, Asia, and Africa is likely to gain momentum in late 2020. Patients suffering from vertebrobasilar insufficiency in these regions are mostly prescribed alternative medicines, which results in chronic adverse effects.

Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the vertebrobasilar insufficiency treatment market include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Medichem S.A., Abbott Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, GE Healthcare and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

