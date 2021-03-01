Fungal Antigens Market Analysis Focuses on Innovations & Opportunities Experienced Across Major Economies, reports Fact.MR

Antigens, commonly, are referred to as substances that are capable of triggering an immune response in a host, precisely by activating the lymphocytes or initiating antibody production against the infection. Depending upon the fact that they either enter the human body or originate within the body, these Fungal Antigens Market are classified as foreign or self-antigens. Among these, the self-antigens comprise of mutated or overexpressed proteins. However, foreign antigens may include fungus, bacteria, parasites, viruses, chemicals, and sometimes toxins & proteins found in food products.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1773

A wide range of fungal species of Aspergillus and other fungal organisms play important roles in the pharmacy and healthcare industry. For instance, some of the Aspergillus species play vital roles in commercial microbial fermentations and are also involved in the production of foreign or native enzymes. These fungal species can cause infections in humans. A range of fungal diseases in humans include infections of the ear, external skin wounds and ulcers. Other fungal species also act as raw material sources that can be used to develop medications. Owing to increased applications of fungal antigens to diagnose various fungal infections for clinical research purposes, a large number of local manufacturers have expanded their product portfolio of fungal pathogens intended for academic as well as industrial applications.

Fungal antigens in the fungal antigens market are commercially available in distinct formats, which include purified and inactivated pathogens. A wide range of native state fungal antigens are highly in demand, particularly for in-vitro diagnostics. Standard properties recommended for apt fungal antigens include higher specificity & sensitivity, simple production & quality control and the capability of a fungal antigen to carry out early diagnosis of fungal infection in order to get effective treatment. Under the product type segment defined for the fungal antigens market, the Aspergillus antigen accounts for a significant revenue share in the global fungal antigens market followed by the Saccharomyces fungal antigen. On the account of their usage as reagents to diagnose fungal diseases, fungal antigens are of great interest. These fungal antigens find applications in various diagnostic techniques, which include Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), In-situ hybridization (ISH) and SDS-PAGE in the fungal antigens market. They also find major applications to carry out immunological tests to diagnose mycotic infections. With the growing incidence of fungal diseases, there is an urgent need to create sensitive, commercially available and reliable tests to diagnose the opportunistic fungal pneumonias. The major potential end users for the fungal antigens market, where these antigens are highly in demand and generate significant revenues, include hospitals, associated diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic laboratories & centres and academic & research institutes.

To know more about the Fungal Antigens Market Visit the link- https://www.factmr.com/report/1773/fungal-antigens-market

The growing demand for fungal antigens indicated for fungal antigens that are capable of eliciting a protective immune response against various cancers and infectious diseases such as HIV AIDS is expected to be a major factor driving the fungal antigens market over the forecast period. Also, rapid discovery of novel fungal antigens, growing incidence of cancers & infectious diseases and increase in diagnostic population for variant diseases is also expected to drive the revenue growth of the global fungal antigens market. Also, increasing prevalence of infections caused by fungal pathogens and changing climatic conditions leading to increased incidence of fungal infections is expected to generate revenue opportunities for the fungal antigens market. The approval and launch of new fungal antigens is the other important factor contributing to the growth of the global fungal antigens market. However, increasing risk of adverse reactions with antigens is restraining the revenue growth of the global fungal antigens market.

The global market for fungal antigens is expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to significant investments to introduce innovative tests to capitalise on the opportunities in the untapped market. According to a study conducted by CDC, histoplasmosis is registered as significant infection in patients with HIV and AIDS. Late diagnosis leading to the delayed treatment of the disease can prove fatal, hence, the need for fungal antigens is on rise. Recently, different types of fungal antigens are being introduced in the fungal antigens market by the leading players, which include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Creative Diagnostics. There is high competition among local and regional players in the fungal antigens market. Among the fungal antigens type indicated for various diagnostic applications, the Aspergillus antigen segment is expected to lead the global fungal antigens market over the forecast period. Diagnostic laboratories and centres are expected to contribute a high revenue share in the global fungal antigens market as they are the most significant platforms to perform diagnostic tests and generate high demand for fungal antigens. Hospital-associated diagnostic laboratories also account for significant revenue generation owing to a large number of patients wanting to get diagnosed.

Fungal Antigens Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fungal antigens market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is registered as the dominant market player in global fungal antigens market on the account of growing research applications of fungal antigens along with increased set up of advanced diagnostic laboratories in the region as compared to other regions. The fungal antigens market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to a strong foothold of domestic players manufacturing fungal antigens. Europe is expected to register the second largest revenue share in the global fungal antigens-market throughout the forecast period owing to the increased presence of distributors and suppliers for fungal antigens across the region.

Fungal Antigens Market: Key Players

The global fungal antigens market is highly fragmented owing to presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global fungal antigens market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, IMMY, QED Bioscience Inc., Pulse Scientific Inc. and Jena Bioscience GmbH.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1773

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates