LED Drivers Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

The basic functionality of an LED is to emit light when an electric current is passed through its semiconductor material. However, there can be damages to LED lights due to the type of current passed through them. LED drivers were introduced for this purpose. LED drivers prevent the damage to LEDs by regulating the forward voltage of the LED that changes with temperature, thus avoiding thermal runaway while delivering a constant current to the LED. LED drivers also help compliment the energy star rating that leads to energy conservation. LED drivers provide better longevity, reliability and efficiency to LED lights.

LED Drivers Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the LED drivers market is the penetration of LED lights all over the world, which require the usage of LED drivers for efficient lighting. Increase in the usage of LED lightings at locations, such as amusement parks, stadiums and other locations, has increased in the recent times, which is increasing the demand for the LED drivers as these applications require efficient lighting. Another driver for the LED drivers market is the penetration of smartphones worldwide. The LED flash, which is now a mandatory hardware for mobile phone, requires the usage of an LED driver, and this is driving the LED drivers market. Some of the other factors driving the LED drivers market are the easy availability of LED drivers due to the presence of several players in each region, the energy efficiency of LED lights as well as the ability of LED drivers to save electricity cost & consumption.

However, some of the developing regions in the world still use traditional incandescent lamps, CFLs and the like owing to the high cost of LEDs as compared to these traditional forms of lighting. This is likely to restrain the LED drivers market in these regions because since LEDs are not being purchased in these locations, there will be no demand for LED drivers.

LED Drivers Market: Segmentation

The LED drivers market can be segmented on the basis of supply type, luminaire type, application and region.

On the basis of supply type, the LED drivers market can be segmented into:

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

On the basis of luminaire type, the LED drivers market can be segmented into:

Type A Lamp

Decorative Lamp

T Lamps

Reflectors

Others

On the basis of application, the LED drivers market can be segmented into:

Industrial/outdoor lighting

Commercial lighting

Residential lighting

Cellphone camera flash

Automotive interior or tail lights

Garden lighting

Portable flashlight / torch

Signage

Elevator lighting

LCD backlighting

LED Drivers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of LED Drivers market are Texas Instruments Incorporated; Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation; STMicroelectronics N.V.; ON Semiconductor; General Electric Company; Cree, Inc.; NXP Semiconductor N.V.; AC Electronics; Atmel Corporation; Harvard Technology Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Lutron Electronics Co.; Macroblock Inc.; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Osram GmbH; Skyworks Solutions; ROHM Semiconductors; Micrel Semiconductor; Zetex and others.

