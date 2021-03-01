Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018-2028

Atherosclerotic renovascular disease refers to the stenosis of either one or both renal arteries. The stenosis occurs due to the accumulation of fat or calcium deposits on the walls of the artery. Atherosclerotic renovascular disease is a rare disorder and its exact epidemiology is not available. Although the prevalence of atherosclerotic renovascular disease is not known, the dialysis registry data provides some hint of patients with atherosclerotic renovascular disease. In a study conducted on cardiovascular health in the U.S. about 6.8% of healthy candidates over the age of 65 years are found to have clinically silent atherosclerotic renovascular disease.

Atherosclerotic renovascular disease is increasingly gaining recognition and importance. This is due to the condition of patients as they tend to go for dialysis, which reflects their systemic atherosclerotic burden. In an effort to delay and perhaps prevent their need for renal replacement therapy, some patients are subjected to a variety of medical, radiological and surgical interventions. The management of atherosclerotic renovascular disease is controversial. Some evidence suggests that treatment with renal stent may be beneficial, however, clinical trials have failed to demonstrate significant benefits.

Over the past 80 years there has been a significant change in the understanding of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment. Currently, the Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment consists of medical therapy, angioplasty, renal artery stenting and surgery. Patients who show mild to medium symptoms can benefit with the use of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by medical therapy. This mode of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment generally includes the use of drugs particularly anti-hypertension drugs, exercise and regular check-ups. Angioplasty for atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is also beneficial in case of patients who have significant narrowing of the renal artery. However, in case the angioplasty atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is not sufficient or if it is an ineffective atherosclerotic renovascular treatment, renal artery stenting can be performed to ensure the dilated artery maintains its structure.

Atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by surgery is recommended to patients with severely high blood pressure or renal failure. The surgical atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is of two types. The first type is a renal artery endarterectomy, the plaque in the renal artery is removed through an incision through the abdomen. Another form of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by surgery is that of renal artery bypass. In this type of surgery the defected or plaque section of the renal artery is removed and replaced with a healthy vein from another part of the body. Patients undergoing atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by surgery need to be in the hospital for about a week.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in ageing population and with the increase in prevalence of various conditions such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, smoking and hypertension drive the growth of the atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market. However, other factors such as high rate of unsuccessful renal revascularization as an atherosclerotic renovascular treatment may hinder the growth of the atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Overview

The global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The atherosclerotic renovascular treatments can be broadly classified based on the treatment as medical treatment, angioplasty, renal artery stenting and surgery. The atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by renal revascularization methods such as angioplasty and renal artery stenting have tough competition from players that offer hypertension drug products used for atherosclerotic renovascular treatments.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market owing to technology advancements, awareness of general public, increasing healthcare spending and substantial reimbursement. The atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market are Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cook Medical, Medtronic PLC, and Cordis Corporation, among others.

