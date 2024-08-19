Skincare Market Projected to Reach USD 380,492.2 Million by 2034 with a 8.6% of CAGR

Posted on 2024-08-19 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Skincare Market

The global skincare market is set for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 166,870.4 million in 2024. According to recent projections, the market is expected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for skincare products is anticipated to reach an impressive USD 380,492.2 million.

This significant growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness about skincare, rising demand for advanced and personalized skincare solutions, and the expansion of product offerings across various segments. The growing emphasis on maintaining healthy skin, coupled with innovations in skincare technology and formulations, is fueling the market’s upward trajectory.

The skincare market’s expansion reflects a broader trend toward enhanced personal care and wellness, with consumers increasingly seeking products that offer both aesthetic and health benefits. As skincare technology evolves and new trends emerge, the market is poised for continued growth and diversification.

Key Takeaways from Skincare Market Study :

  • Skincare market is expected to rise at 8.6% CAGR between 2024 to 2034
  • The U.K. will remain a key market for skincare products within Europe. Rising demand from various hospitals, healthcare, and critical care centers will continue supporting growth
  • Expansion of the healthcare sector will push growth in Germany, which will account for maximum skincare products sales within Europe’s healthcare sector
  • Strong growth is likely in China, as consumers increasingly focus on hygiene and sanitization to prevent the risk of infection

Competitive Analysis:

The market is characterized by a small number of startups and well-established skincare vendors. Companies have been expanding their product offerings and developing new markets by introducing cosmeceuticals and cutting-edge skin care products to appeal to a wider spectrum of consumers.

In an effort to take the lead in the skincare product market, the main competitors are exploring mergers and acquisitions. In order to solve customers’ persistent problems caused by the aging population and a lack of time for care, skincare producers are reinventing their products and creating sophisticated and specialty categories.

Prominent Skincare Product Manufacturers:

  • 3M Company
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Ecolab
  • Gojo Industries, Inc.
  • Beiersdorf AG’s NX NIVEA
  • Whiteley Corporation
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Carroll Clean
  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
  • Galderma laboratories, L.P.
  • PDI, Inc.
  • Betco Corporation
  • Pal International
  • PSK Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
  • Metrex Research, LLC.
  • Gojo Industries, Inc.
  • Unilever
  • Steris Plc.
  • Procter & Gamble

Key Segments:

By Product:

  • Skin Cleansers
  • Hand Sanitizers
  • Surgical Scrubs
  • Skin Care Cosmetics
  • Other

By Skin Type:

  • Normal
  • Dry
  • Oily

By Form:

  • Liquid Skincare
  • Gel and Lotions
  • Wipes
  • Spray and Foams

By End-user:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Reference Laboratories
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Long Term Care Centers
  • Critical Care Centers
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Academics and Research Institutes
  • Homecare Settings

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East Asia

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
