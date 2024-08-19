Ophthalmic Eye Drop Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 25,876.4 Million by 2034 at a 4.7% of CAGR

The global ophthalmic eye drop market is on track for notable expansion, with an anticipated increase from USD 17,271.8 million in 2024 to approximately USD 25,876.4 million by 2034. The market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast period.

In 2023, the ophthalmic eye drop market was valued at USD 16,390.6 million and is expected to show a year-over-year growth of 5.4% in 2024. This growth is driven by increasing prevalence of eye conditions, rising awareness of eye health, and advancements in ophthalmic treatments.

The expansion of the ophthalmic eye drop market reflects a broader trend towards enhanced treatment options and greater access to eye care solutions. Innovations in formulations and delivery mechanisms are contributing to market growth, as well as an increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centric care.

New eye drop product launches, branded as well as generic, are expected to be hampered in the short term due to disruptions in the supply chain, delayed pipeline research and development, and a shift in the priority of leading healthcare companies to COVID-19 vaccine and treatment developments.

According to the report, institutional sales of ophthalmic eye drops will rise considerably in the coming years. It will account for over half of ophthalmic eye drops sold through the forecast period.

“Increasing prevalence of eye infections, technological advancements, and high risk of infections from the increasing use of contact lens is expected to boost the growth of the Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Industry.” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Industry Study

Ophthalmic eye drops market will expand consistently to surpass a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2021

The U.S. holds over 92.1% share of the North American market, but Canada is projected to expand faster at around 4.0% CAGR

Rising cases of eye infection will drive sales in the U.K., enabling it to register 3.9% y-o-y growth in 2021

Rising willingness to spend on advanced eye care will drive sales in Germany and France

Expansion of the healthcare sector will emerge as the chief growth driver in China and Japan. Both countries will exhibit a high demand for dilation drops

Due to their increasingly active lifestyle and desire for better aesthetics, many people are shifting to contact lenses. However, many ocular infections are associated with the use of contact lenses. Each year in the United States, approximately 1 million eye infections occur related primarily to keratitis, a fungal infection of the cornea, and contact lens infections account for estimated direct costs of $175 million. In addition, 40.9 million U.S. adults wear contact lenses, and 99% of 4,269 contact lens wearers reported at least one contact lens–related hygiene behavior associated with an increased risk for eye infection or inflammation. Nearly a million eye infections requiring a trip to the doctor happen each year, many of them related to contact lens use.

Who is Winning?

The top players are focusing on increasing acquisitions at the regional level. Acquisitions empower the company with products and increase the company’s portfolio. The company acquires other players to possess well-established products and solutions that are expected to become a good revenue source for the acquirer. Acquisitions also enable the company to enter new emerging markets as well as enhance its presence in existing markets. Furthermore, key market players such as Novartis and Gerresheimer AG are focusing on the expansion of their market reach in different regions. For example-

In November 2020, Gerresheimer Regensburg announced that it was expanding its production area in Germany. The company has planned the expansion of its production capacity in small batch production, as a result of increasing development projects for pharmaceutical and medical technology products.

In November 2019, Sandoz announced that it has entered into a binding agreement for the planned acquisition of the Japanese business of Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, strengthening its position in the world’s third-largest generics market.

Some of the key market players covered by FMI include Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb, Akorn, Inc., Biomedica, AdvaCare Pharma, C2 PHARMA, Kraeber GmbH, Iskon Remedies, HANSHIN GROUP, Berry Global Inc., Nolato AB, Bormioli Pharma, WG Pro-Manufacturing Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Aptar Group Inc., and Amcor Plc.

Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Industry by CategoryDrug Class

Anesthetic Drops

Dilation Drops

Glaucoma Drops

Steroid Drops

Antibiotic Drops

Others (Antihistamines, Lubricants Tear Drops)

Indication

Dry Eye

Eye Allergy

Glaucoma

Eye Infection

Retinal Disorders Macular Degeneration Diabetic Retinopathy Others

Uveitis

Others

Drug Formulation

With Preservative

Preservative Free

Container Type

Single Dose Container

Multiple-Dose Container

Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales Hospitals Community Clinics Ophthalmic Clinics Public Health Agencies Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores



