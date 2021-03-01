Feedstuff Additives Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Feedstuff additives are food supplements that are used in animal nutrition, intended to improve the quality of animal health and their performance. Feedstuff additives are also used to enhance the quality of food of animal origin. The market entry process for feedstuff additives is tough, as a new product has to go through a strict approval process, which ensure that the feedstuff additive has no harmful side effects on animals, consumers, and factory workers. Feedstuff additives include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals. The global market for feedstuff additives is expected to grow, along with the efforts of modern intensive poultry production aimed at achieving efficient and economical production of high quality and safe food and bi-products of animal origin. Feedstuff additives play a crucial role, not only to achieve high quality and safe food, but also to optimize the health in birds and animals, and reduce the impact of the industry on the environment. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global feedstuff additives market is expected to be positive during the next ten years.

Feedstuff Additives Market: Dynamics

The global poultry industry is well positioned to witness growth during the forecast period, barring a few exceptions. The ongoing growth in the demand for products such as beef, pork, and broiler is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the global feedstuff additives market. This is supported by efforts to expand the slaughter capacity in many countries. Similarly, in case of broiler, there has been notable growth in demand, which is attributed to heavier bird weights, and increasing inventories of broiler producers. As far as turkey is concerned, there might be certain turbulent situations along the way, with the U.S. market witnessing a marginal decline during 2017-2018. The outlook for eggs is also expected to be positive during the forecast period. Some of the restraints that could potentially hamper the global feedstuff additives market growth is the volatility of exchange rates which affect global animal trade. Health factors such as avian influenza could also restrain the growth of the global poultry industry, ultimately affecting the growth of the global feedstuff additives market. In addition, stringent rules and refulations regarding the acceptance a supplement as a feedstuff additive also acts as a key hurdle for the growth of the feedstuff additives market.

Regional Outlook

The North American and European regions are expected to retain the leading position in the global feedstuff additives market, due to the presence of a well-established poultry and animal husbandry industry. The Asia Pacific feedstuff additives market is expected to witness a spike in the growth, rate post-2022, with increasing awareness among poultry owners and animal farmers regarding the benefits of feedstuff additives, as these products are not yet mainstream in countries like India. A high number of feedstuff additive manufacturers in Europe and North America will therefore ensure a positive growth outlook for the feedstuff additives market.

Global Feedstuff Additives Market: Segmentation

Globally, the feedstuff additives market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of function, the global feedstuff additives market is segmented as:

Feedstuff additives for Deterioration Prevention Antioxidants Mold Inhibitors Thickeners Emulsifiers Adjusters

Feedstuff additives for Supply of Nutrients Amino Acids Mineral Vitamins Pigmenters

Feedstuff additives for Promoting Efficient Use of Ingredients Synthetic Antimicrobials Antibiotics Flavours Sweeteners Enzymes Probiotics Organic Acids



On the basis of animal type, the global feedstuff additives market is segmented as:

Cattle and Calves

Pigs

Poultry Birds

Sheep

Horses

Rabbits

Fish

Global Feedstuff Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global feedstuff additives market are:

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Bentoli, Inc.

BioResource International, Inc.

ADDiCAN

Tegasa Technica Ganadera, S.L.

ADDCON GROUP GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adiveter, S.L.

AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG

Animax Ltd

BASF SE

Balchem Italia srl

Cargill, Incorporated.

Clariant AG

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

I. du Pont de Nemours

Huvepharma AD

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, function, and animal type.

