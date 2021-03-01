Cephalometric X-ray System Market 2021: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Cephalometric x-ray systems are used to capture radiographic images of the entire head. The x-ray films are used by the orthodontists to view the jawbone, teeth and soft tissues to diagnose misalignment or malocclusions, also known as bite problems. The cephalometric x-ray system is also used for the treatment of temporo-mandibular joint and several other facial structure issues. Cephalometric x-ray systems also have a major application in cosmetic surgeries. The cephalometric images are taken with a standard panoramic x-ray machine, which has one cephalometric film holder mounted off onto a mechanical arm. No films or plates are inserted inside the mouth, thus cephalometric x-ray is extraoral and painless. The two types of cephalometric x-ray systems include lateral cephalometric x-ray system and post-anterior (P-A) cephalometric x-ray system. The cephalometric x-rays are used to demonstrate facial and bone contouring in profile on a single film and are also used by the ENT (Ear/Nose/Throat) specialists to view the airway for treatment of conditions such as sleep apnea. Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1537 Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Drivers and Restrains Increase geriatric population, technological advancements in cephalometric x-ray systems such as reduced diagnosis time and improved image quality, adoption and advantages of 3-Diemnsional images, increased incidence of dental disorders and increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries are few of the major factors expected to contribute to the growth of the cephalometric X-Ray Systems market over the period of forecast. The regulatory scenario is also expected to favour the growth of the cephalometric x-ray systems market during the period of forecast. However, dental procedures are extremely expensive and the reimbursement policies for dental care are poor. Underdeveloped dental infrastructure and expenditure are the other factors expected to hamper the growth of the cephalometric-x-ray systems market over the forecast period. Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cephalometric x-ray system market can be segmented on the basis of cephalometric x-ray type, technology, product type, end users and geography.

Based on cephalometric x-ray type, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

Lateral Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Postero-anterior (P-A) Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1537

Based on technology, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

2-D Dimensional Scanning

3-D Dimensional Scanning

Based on product type, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

Digital Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Analog Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Based on end users, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Maxillofacial Imaging Centers

Based on geography, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

CIS & Russia

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Overview As per the annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, in 2017, approximately 17.5 million minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic procedures have been performed in the U.S., i.e., a 2% increment over 2016. The growing trend for cosmetic surgeries is expected to drive the growth of cephalometric x-ray systems market. The 3-Dimensional images provide a better view and make the diagnosis easier. Therefore, the cephalometric x-ray systems with CBCT scanners is expected to be the fast-growing segment in the cephalometric x-ray systems market. Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1537 Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Regional Outlook The North America cephalometric x-ray systems market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the continued adoption of extraoral dental procedures. The Europe cephalometric x-ray system market is expected to grow significant CAGR over the forecast period due to their increased demand in cosmetic surgeries and growing incidence of dental disorders. The Asia-Pacific cephalometric x-ray system market is also estimated to grow significantly over the period of forecast owing it to growing healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding dental correction procedures. Increasing geriatric population in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the cephalometric x-ray systems market in the region. Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global cephalometric x-ray system market are Carestream Dental, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, Planmeca OY, Vatech America, Panoramic Corporation, Midmark Corporation, MyRay, Owandy Radiology, and Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates