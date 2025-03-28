Syneriq Global Unveils AI-Powered Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

2025-03-28

Hyderabad, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Syneriq Global, a leader in AI-driven digital transformation, has taken a significaArtificialIntelligencent step in its global expansion by launching a cutting-edge AI Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. With a ₹50 crore investment, this 40,000-square-foot facility is set to drive AI innovation, research, and enterprise technology solutions.

The inauguration, attended by Sridhar Babu Duddilla, Telangana’s Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, and Industries & Commerce, highlights Hyderabad’s rising prominence as a global technology and AI hub. The new GCC will serve as a center of excellence for AI-driven product engineering and digital transformation services.

As part of its innovation strategy, Syneriq Global has also introduced Zyrix, an advanced AI platform designed to accelerate digital transformation and enterprise growth. The company, with expertise in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Snowflake, is leveraging AI to redefine enterprise solutions.

Sudhakar Pennam, Founder of Syneriq Global, stated: “The launch of our AI GCC in Hyderabad marks a major milestone in our journey to becoming a $150 million company. We are committed to investing in AI, expanding our workforce, and delivering groundbreaking enterprise solutions worldwide.”

With plans to expand its workforce to 1,500 employees across key global locations, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, Syneriq Global continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation and business transformation.

About Syneriq Global
Syneriq Global is a multinational technology enterprise specializing in AI-driven digital transformation, product engineering, and enterprise solutions. With a strong global presence, the company empowers businesses with next-generation AI technologies to drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

