CaseFox Introduces MatterSuite: AI-Powered Matter Management for All Legal Teams

Milpitas, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Expanding its footprint in global legal tech, CaseFox introduces a next-generation solution, MatterSuite, for all legal teams.

CaseFox, a trusted name in legal technology since 2011, today announced the launch of MatterSuite, a modern legal practice management platform designed for solving the global needs of big teams. MatterSuite combines AI-driven automation with secure matter management and collaboration tools to simplify legal operations for all.

“While most legal tech solutions focus on small law firms, we wanted to address the unique challenges that larger firms and in-house teams face,” said Manish Gupta, COO at CaseFox, Inc.

“Larger legal teams deal with intricate workflows, high-volume cases, and cross-team collaboration. We built MatterSuite to simplify these challenges, so legal professionals can focus on their work without getting lost in admin.”

Built for the Way Legal Teams Work

AI-Powered Automation: Smart time tracking, deadline predictions, and automated billing insights to improve efficiency.

Global Integrations: Sync seamlessly with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and legal research databases for a connected workflow.

Matter Management: Cloud-based system to track cases, clients, and legal teams with real-time updates.

Workflow Automation: Automate routine legal tasks, document generation, and approvals to save time.

Legal Research: AI-driven legal research tools to access case laws, regulations, and compliance requirements faster.

Insights & Reporting: Advanced reporting features to analyze firm performance, financials, and case progress.

Availability

MatterSuite is now available for legal teams worldwide. Explore its features at www.mattersuite.com.

About CaseFox Inc.

CaseFox, Inc. is redefining legal tech with solutions that help legal professionals stay focused on what truly matters, practicing law. Our products are built to simplify complex legal operations, improve efficiency, and support firms of all sizes.

CaseFox

The go-to legal billing and time-tracking software trusted by law firms worldwide. From invoicing to trust accounting, it ensures lawyers spend less time on admin work and more time on their cases.

MatterSuite

A modern, AI-powered matter management platform designed for all legal teams. Whether it’s matter tracking, workflow automation, or legal research, MatterSuite helps teams stay organized and operate smarter.

Contact

CaseFox Inc.

Simran Sinha

https://www.casefox.com/

Contact No.: +1 4086344141

Email: marketing@casefox.com