RPost Expands Legal Client Base with Zola Suite Integration and Exclusive Bundle Offers

RPost strengthens its legal market presence with a key integration into Zola Suite and exclusive bundles featuring RMail, Microsoft Office 365, and LawToolBox.

Posted on 2025-03-28 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — At ABA TECHSHOW, Zola Media unveiled its integration of RPost’s secure email services into Zola Suite, its cloud-based legal practice management software. The new integration allows attorneys to send encrypted emails with ease, track time-stamped proof of delivery, and link these communications directly to client matters. Zola Suite’s CEO, Fred Cohen, highlighted that this partnership gives lawyers the ability to leverage next-generation email tools, making Zola Suite the only legal practice management application to offer such capabilities.

In addition to the Zola Suite integration, RPost has partnered with Microsoft and LawToolBox to launch the “Cloud Suite for the Modern Lawyer.” This bundle includes RMail, LawToolBox365, and Office 365, all seamlessly operating within Outlook to enhance productivity for legal professionals. Attorneys can also take advantage of a special promotion for members of The Chicago Bar Association, offering RMail and Office 365 for only $19.50 per user per month. RPost’s offerings continue to set the standard for secure, easy-to-use email solutions tailored to the legal community.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-builds-legal-crm-integration-introduces-special-bundle-offers-legal-practices

