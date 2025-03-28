RPost Expands Legal Client Base with Zola Suite Integration and Exclusive Bundle Offers

In addition to the Zola Suite integration, RPost has partnered with Microsoft and LawToolBox to launch the “Cloud Suite for the Modern Lawyer.” This bundle includes RMail, LawToolBox365, and Office 365, all seamlessly operating within Outlook to enhance productivity for legal professionals. Attorneys can also take advantage of a special promotion for members of The Chicago Bar Association, offering RMail and Office 365 for only $19.50 per user per month. RPost’s offerings continue to set the standard for secure, easy-to-use email solutions tailored to the legal community.