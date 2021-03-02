Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Optical technology makes the world of communication more compact and discrete and offers high performance as compared to electronics devices. Photonic integrated circuits are expected to emerge as a new technology in optical systems during the forecast period. The growing need to develop and deploy high-speed data transmissions is one of the major factors driving the demand for photonic integrated circuits. Also, the ability to leverage mass manufacturing, coupled with the fabrication of highly integrated circuits that can support hundreds of functions, is also one of the major factors expected to create potential growth opportunities for the photonic integrated circuit market.

A photonic integrated circuit is a complex integrated circuit that incorporates a lot of optical devices such as modulators, optical amplifiers, lasers and multiplexers to form a single photonic circuit. It provides functions for information signals imposed on optical wavelengths typically in the visible spectrum or near infrared 850 nm-1650 nm. Photonic integrated circuits are commonly used as optical (de)multiplexers in wavelength division multiplexed (WDM) fibre-optic communication systems. Therefore, with the growing demand for fibre-optic communication systems, the adoption of photonic integrated circuits is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing demand for photonic integrated circuits in multiplexers and DE multiplexers, lasers, modulators and optical amplifiers is the primary factor driving the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market. Also, the rapid advancements in technology such as wireless charging and energy conversion are also some of the major factors driving the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market. Moreover, the wide range of applications of photonic integrated circuits in high-end computing, servers & data centres, and military & aerospace drives the demand for photonic integrated circuits. Furthermore, the boom in the tablets, smartphones and gaming devices is fuelling the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for high data transmission capacity and speed, particularly in data centre applications, has been driving the growth of the global photonic integrated circuit market. Also, the demand for photonic integrated circuits is expected to rise as photonic integrated circuits provide high bandwidth for use to customers, which is increasing the rate of operation.

Challenges

One of the major challenges that hampers the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market is the fact that photonic integrated circuits may be affected by the neutron flux effect, which may cause a loss in some of its functions. Also, the rising issues related to the packaging and design of photonic integrated circuits are impeding the growth of the overall photonic integrated circuit market.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of integration type:

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of component:

Attenuators

Modulators

Lasers

Optical Amplifiers

Photo Detectors

Others

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of raw material:

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Neonate

Silicon

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of end user:

Military and Defence

Aerospace

Communication and Technology

Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Others

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Competition Landscape

Market Participants

Some of the prominent players in the photonic integrated circuit market are Infinera Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NeoPhotonics Corporation, OneChip Photonics, Avago Technologies, Ciena, Oclaro, Emcore Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cyoptics, Aifotec AG, Enablence Technologies and Agilent Technologies.

