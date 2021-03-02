Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2021–2031 | Schaeffer AG, Radyne Corporation, SKF AB

The magnetic induction heating devices market is expected to witness a stellar growth on the backdrop of growing popularity of the technique for heating and cleaning applications in multiple industries, in particular, automotive industry. Magnetic induction heating devices are used for a variety of applications in the automotive industry such as bonding, brazing, hardening, preheating, postheating, and straightening of various objects of automobiles including electric motors, air-conditioning systems, brake linings, fuel tank injection pipes, engine, suspension parts, and gear wheel among others.

Apart from the aforementioned applications, magnetic induction heating devices are also used in the manufacturing of bulldozers, spacecraft, faucets and sealing plastic lids on pharmaceutical bottles. With the growing focus on the use of sustainable energy sources, use of magnetic induction heating devices is gaining traction because the heating technology is clean and require no fossil fuels. Further, as the technology provides induction heating in the form of an invisible magnetic field, heating can be achieved without any mess or contamination of the work piece.

As manufacturers in the magnetic induction heating devices market are focusing on the delivery of innovative and consumer-specific heating solutions, it is estimated to progress at a steady pace during the forecast period. However, increasing demand for custom-made magnetic induction heating devices presents challenges to manufacturers in terms of a number of factors involved in the production of every custom-made magnetic induction heating devices such as variable current flow, required specific temperature, and different functioning environments.

Magnetic Induction Heating Devices: Dynamics

The growing use of induction heating in domestic as well as in medical application are spurring the demand for magnetic induction heating devices market. Moreover, industrialization in emerging economies and introduction of induction process in injection molding machines are driving demand for magnetic induction heating devices market. However, advances in key technologies of magnetic components designs are rising the demand for magnetic induction devices.

Magnetic Induction Heating Devices: Segmentation

On the basis of process, the Magnetic Induction Heating Devices can be segmented into:

Furnace

Welding

Cooking

Brazing

Sealing

Heating Treatment

Plastic processing

Others

On the basis of components, the Magnetic Induction Heating Devices can be segmented into:

Heater

Coil

Control System

Others

On the basis of power, the Magnetic Induction Heating Devices can be segmented into:

0 to 5 Kwh

5 to 10 Kwh

More than 10 kwh

Magnetic Induction Heating Devices: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Magnetic Induction Heating Devices across the globe are:

Schaeffer AG

Radyne Corporation

SKF AB

CEIA S.P.A

GH Induction Atmosphere

VGK Electric

EFD Induction

Inventum Engineers Company Pvt. Ltd.

Krishna Electronics

Inductotherm Group

