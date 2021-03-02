Reactive Diluents Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2031 | Evonik Industries AG Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. Huntsman Corporation

Reactive diluents, commonly known as thinners, rheology modifiers, or viscosity modifiers, are generally added to adhesives, coatings, paints, and sealants, to change their concentration and make them suitable based on their application. Copolymerization further aids in proper blending of the reactive diluents with laquer. Reactive diluents result in better performance of a solution by imparting thermal stability, adhesion, tensile strength, and other physical & mechanical attributes. Other important properties that have been driving adoption of reactive diluents include their robust compatibility with solvent- and water-based paints & coatings, along with their ability to significantly reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds.

Significant developments across wide range of industrial sectors in line with technological evolution, particularly in automotive and electronics industries, have meant that demand for consumables such as adhesives and sealants have spurred in recent years. This, coupled with rapid adoption of composites as effective alternatives to traditionally-employed radical materials in the construction and automotive applications, has been underpinning demand for reactive diluents.

Reactive Diluents Market: Key Drivers & Challenges

Key growth influencers of the reactive diluents market:

Rapid urbanization, in tandem with population growth, has resulted in several infrastructure development and construction projects worldwide, thereby creating a significant requirement for paints and coatings. Reactive diluents continue to witness high demand as key additives for adhesives, paints and coatings, for enhancing their tensile strength and other mechanical attributes.

Demand for reactive diluents are likely to be arrested by sluggish near-future prospects of epoxy resins, Upward pressure in spot prices of liquid epoxy resins, and reduced number of relevant R&D investments by chemical giants, are key factors that have led to a confined market growth of resins, thereby constraining the adoption of reactive diluents to a certain extent.

Another key growth impediment f0r the reactive diluents market is the foray of efficacious alternatives, such as phenolic diluents, that feature comparatively greater fire and heat resistance, along with their phobic nature toward various reactive chemicals and toxic gases. These alternatives to reactive diluents have gained utter popularity in structural applications, where ablative properties are sought-after.

Reactive Diluents Market: Competitive Landscape

The worldwide manufacturers of reactive diluents are increasingly engaging in tactical expansion of product offerings, facility, or their global footprint, to achieve a strong hold in the worldwide e reactive diluents market. Some of the recent developments related to companies operating in the reactive diluents market, include:

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. shared the growth of VEEA monomer production capacity, in January 2018. VEEA monomer, which is generally used in UV inkjet printing as a reactive diluent, is witnessing impressive demand from Europe and the U.S.

Earlier in November 2015, another prominent player in reactive diluents market, Evonik Industries AG introduced TEGOPAC, which manufactures silane-modified polymers that give away ethanol in the curing process. These polymers reduce the viscidness of sealant formulations as well as of adhesives, and can also be used to create sealant products, and stainless adhesives.

Some of the leading stakeholders in the reactive diluents market are:

Evonik Industries AG

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Aditya Birla Chemicals

BASF SE

SACHEM Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

EMS-Griltech

Ipox Chemicals GmbH

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Adeka Corporation

Arkema Group

Geo Specialty Chemicals

