Plunge Saw Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2021 – 2031 | KMS Tools, Makita Corporation, Festool GmbH

Conventionally, plunge saws consisted of a motor, blade guard, blades and a base to adjust the depth required to make the cut. The drawbacks associated with circulars saws led to the development of plunge saws. A track saw or a plunge saw is a power tool, very similar to a circular saw designed to make straight cuts and more often than not used in conjunction with a guide or track. A plunge saw has a different design which removes the need for a conventional rectangular blade guard, as the blade is enclosed within the machine. The saw has a flat and smooth side that can be used as a guide against a wall or the floor. Moreover, the most important aspect of a plunge saw is its ability to run along a rail or a track. Furthermore, these saws can choose to use ‘rail clamps’ for extra stability.

Over the past decades, the residential sector has witnessed lots of ups and down. The collapse of Lehman Brothers and the global financial crisis had a severe impact on property sales. Between 2008 and 2012, developers almost stopped working on office projects. However, the residential sector is in its recovery stage, which will spur the demand for homes, which in turn, will increase the demand in the plunge saw market.

Plunge Saw Market: Dynamics

Growing tourism and growth in hospitality, retail and hospital sectors is expected to spur the demand for furniture, which in turn, will lead to rising demand in the plunge saw market. According to world-bank estimates, the residential sector and home furniture market have witnessed strong growth over the past five years and the trend is likely to continue. However, lack of skilled labors is one of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the plunge saw market.

Plunge Saw Market: Segmentation

On the basis of components, the Plunge Saw market can be segmented into:

Soft Grip

Shaft Locks

Guide Track (Optional)

Shaft Lock

Others

On the basis of end use, the Plunge Saw market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Plunge Saw Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the Plunge Saw market across the globe are:

KMS Tools

Makita Corporation

Festool GmbH

Batavia

Ningbo Ace Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Scowell Toold Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Ostar Tools Int’l Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

DeWalt Power Tools

Metabo Power Tools

