Grading And Batching Systems Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players | Alfa Laval AB, APEC, BAADER

The grading and batching systems are food and beverage pre-processing equipment used by large scale food processing industries for producing processed food items. The rise in the grading and batching systems market is driven by the increased consumption of processed food products. The food and beverage processors are shifting towards new methods, machinery, technology, and processing solutions for the grading and batching systems with the least impact on the company’s economic condition. The global grading and batching systems market will witness a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The global grading and batching systems market is anticipated to be driven by the rapidly growing concerns about better food quality, awareness about the benefits of automation, stringent regulatory standards.

Rising Demand For Processed Food Products Escalates Demand For Grading And Batching Systems

Rise in the working population especially women increases the consumption of processed food which will facilitate grading and batching systems market growth in the foreseeable future. The ultimate need of satisfying the growing demand for quality food products by consumers propels the growth of the grading and batching systems market. There is a growing demand for grading and batching systems that provide enhanced food processing solutions. The spike in demand is led by the growth of developing countries, growth in consumption in urban areas, and globalization will lead towards a profitable future. Also, the installation of used refurbished grading and batching systems equipment and custom modification of existing systems by food processors will affect the growth of the grading and batching systems market participants. The High cost of grading and batching systems remains a challenge for the growth of grading and batching systems market.

Growing Acquisition Of Automated Systems In The Food Processing Industries Amps Up Demand.

The market growth is supported by automation in the grading and batching systems because of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector. Food industry continuously requires effective and efficient food processing solutions. Increasing demand for processed food is creating various growth opportunities for grading and batching systems market. The new trend in the grading and batching systems market is the rising investment by manufacturers in automated solutions, robotics, and innovation in processing equipments. These factors are likely to facilitate growth opportunities for the grading and batching systems market. The increasing operational costs and rising demand for fresh food products is the major restricting factor for the grading and batching systems market. Automated grading and batching systems are advanced, but require a continuous power supply to function competently.

Grading and Batching Systems Market Segmentation

Grading and batching systems market can be segmented based on equipment type, form, mode of operation, and application.

Based on equipment type grading and batching systems market are classified as:

Blender

Homogenizer

Agitator

Emulsifier

Tungsten light

Image processor

Based on form grading and batching systems market are classified as:

Liquid

Solid

Semi-solid

Based on mode of operation grading and batching systems market are classified as:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Based on application grading and batching systems market are classified as:

Meat, poultry & fish products

Dairy products

Bakery & confectionary products

Fruits & vegetable items

Grading and Batching Systems Market Key Players

Leading players focus to increase the efficiency of the processing and distribution. Food grading and batching system market share is fragmented in nature.

Alfa Laval AB

APEC

BAADER

Bühler AG

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Tetra Laval

AGITASER

Sidel

Doosan Heavy

SPX Flow

Kelvion

Alstom

Metso

Admix

