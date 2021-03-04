The impact of COVID-19 on Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth Sales and Opportunity, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global non-alcoholic beers market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 7% and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 28 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Newer variants and concepts around non-alcoholic beer drinks will continue to move in the direction of consumerism and good health. Renewed focus has been seen on novel flavor variants such as vegetables and spices, flavors from herbs, and blossoms.

The non-alcoholic beer market is receiving impetus from the millennial segment of the population and their willingness to experiment with newer flavors in mixed beers beverages. Growing interest among consumers in ethically and organically sourced products also provides opportunities for ethically traded non-alcoholic beers. The real dollar opportunity in the global non-alcoholic beers industry lies in developing countries that are fast becoming opportunity hotbeds for various global markets

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4473

Key Takeaways of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market:

According to Fact.MR, out of every million dollar spent on non-alcoholic beers, U.S. accounts for over 1/5th of worldwide sales

Fact.MR says, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market in the long-term forecast period with a CAGR of ~9.5% between 2019-2027

Global sales of non-alcoholic beers and alcohol-free mixed beers beverages totaled 4,091 million liters last year in terms of volume. The success story behind these alcohol-free drinks will continue, forecasting sales of 4,353 million liters for 2019

In Europe, Germany is in the lead with non-alcoholic beers and mixed-beers beverages. The German brewery association’s estimated production was 604 million liters for 2018

Consumption of alcohol-free beers and mixed-beers beverages in 2018, was high in Europe, and Middle East & Africa and opens up a great deal of potential for non-alcoholic beer manufacturers.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4473

Companies Are Looking To Tap Into Prevailing Trends and Invest In New Product Development to Drive Sales

Manufacturers in the non-alcoholic beers market are emphasizing on customized beverages to target specific age segment (18-34 years) leading to frequent product launches over the last 5 years. The global market for non-alcoholic beers is highly consolidated where the top 10 prominent industry pioneers account for over 3/4th share in the global non-alcoholic beer market. Beer companies are engaged in promoting previously launched non-alcoholic beverages and also engaged in the development of new non-alcohol beers with different flavors

In June 2019, United Breweries (UB), controlled by Heineken, launched Heineken 0.0, a zero-alcohol version of the beers brand, while in the same year, AB InBev rolled out Budweiser 0.0 across India through e-commerce and retail chains.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global non-alcoholic beer market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the non-alcoholic beers market on the basis of material (Grapes, Berries/Apples, Malted Grains, Hops, Yeast, Enzymes), By Type (Alcohol Free (0.0% ABV), Low-Alcohol (Upto 1% ABV)), By Technology (Restricted Fermentation, Dealcoholization), Sales channel (Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Restaurants & Bars, Travel Retails) across several regions.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4473

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates