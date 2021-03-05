Dental Syringes Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% – Growth in Geriatric Population & Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Emerging markets (such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico) offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the dental syringes market. The growth of the market in these regions can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

According to the new market research report “Dental Syringes Market by Product (Non-disposable Syringes, Disposable Syringes and Safety Syringes), Type (Aspirating & Non-aspirating), Material (Plastic and Metallic), Region (North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, and RoW) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Dental Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 126.9 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers;

# Growth in Geriatric Population

# Government Legislations to Avoid Needlestick Injuries

# Technological Advancements

# Growing Market Preference for Prefilled Dental Syringes

On the basis of product,

the dental syringes market is categorized into three segments, namely, non-disposable syringes, disposable syringes, and safety syringes. The non-disposable syringes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016 mainly due to the growing number of endodontic & periodontic procedures across the globe, significant adoption of non-disposable syringes among dental professionals for administering anesthesia, and greater affordability of these products due to their reusable nature.

Based on type,

Segmented into two segments, namely, aspirating syringes, and non-aspirating syringes. The aspirating syringes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent market position of the aspirating syringes segment can be primarily attributed to the procedural benefits offered by aspirating syringes over conventional syringes (such as easy syringe handling, minimal operational stress, and better operational control), and longer shelf life of metallic syringes (as compared to conventional plastic syringes).

On the basis of material,

Segmented into metallic and plastic-based dental syringes. Metallic syringes are expected to dominate the market during the study period owing to their advantages (such as long shelf life, reusability, and nonreactive nature) and significant adoption of metallic syringes among dentists.

Geographical Scenario:

Segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.

Global Leaders: Septodont (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), and Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan) were some of the key players operating in the dental syringes market.