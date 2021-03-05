Medical Camera Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Growth Opportunities in Asia & Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras

# Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

# Growth Opportunities in Asia

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on the camera type,

Segmented into endoscopy cameras, surgery microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. In 2016, the endoscopy cameras segment dominated the global medical camera market; the increase in the number of endoscopy surgeries performed globally is a key market driver for this segment.

Based on sensors,

Segmented into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. In 2016, the CMOS segment accounted for the largest share of this market; various advantages such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost are driving high adoption of CMOS sensor-based cameras.

Based on resolution,

the Medical Camera Market includes standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted for the largest share of this market due to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.

By end user;

Segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global medical cameras market due to growing government and private investments to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of hospitals, especially in Asia.

Geographical Scenario:

Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

Global Leaders:

The major players in the Medical Camera Market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation, Canada).

Olympus Corporation held the leading position in the market. In October 2014, Olympus Corporation launched two magnifying videoscopes, The GIF-H290Z endoscope and the CF-HQ290ZL/I Colonovideoscope, to help diagnose and monitor stomach and colon tumors. The new endoscope is equipped with an advanced camera with a reduction of about 1mm in the outer diameter that helps minimize patient discomfort. The new colonovideoscope provides magnification of up to 80x; the expanded field view helps in the detection of lesions on the folded surfaces of the colon.

Sony Corporation held the second position in the medical cameras market. The company launched the curved image sensor, which mimics the retina of the human eye. The launch of such innovative products helps the company enhance its market position and expand its product portfolio.