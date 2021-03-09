Powder Coatings Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Powder Coatings Market is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. The powder coating process is much identical to the painting process with the only difference that, the paint material used as powder coating is dry than liquid. The powder attaches to the parts due to electrostatic charge and grounding. However, several advantages such as reuse and durability are achieved with these whereas the downsides demand less levelling, i.e. needs more peel and curing needs more energy.

The powder coatings market is driven by market expansion of construction sector and real estate. The need for aftermarket service in the construction domain is highly prevalent. Jobs like wall painting, house renovation, and furniture maintenance are likely to result in high use of powder coatings to fulfill these jobs. Apart from the residential space, powder coatings find industrial use in the manufacture and packaging sector. Powder coatings are used in industries to enhance the product features and give a finer finish.

Request a Sample Copy of Powder Coatings Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/powder-coatings-market/request-sample

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid)

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Consumer goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture

Others

The key players in the powder coating industry include Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Berger Paints India Limited, Kansai Paint Co, PPG Industries Inc, The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company and the Somar Corporation.

Geographical segmentation for powder coating market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s powder coatings industry is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to the presence of manufacturing sector and broader use of powder coating for varied applications. Rise in demand, increasing use in industries and rise in rate of manufacture are likely to propel the APAC market growth.

North American and European regions are likely to gain a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing use of powder coatings for furniture and construction industry. Apart, government regulations pertaining to manufacture of powder coatings by using eco-friendly products are likely to pump the powder coatings market growth in the near future.

Access Powder Coatings Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/powder-coatings-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Powder Coatings Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Powder Coatings Resin Type Outlook

Chapter 5. Powder Coatings Application Outlook

Chapter 6. Powder Coatings Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com