New Attorney Joins the Firm of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Ranger will be utilizing his diverse skill set to assist in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, civil & commercial litigation, workers’ compensation, and data privacy and security. His civil litigation experience also includes complex commercial contract litigation, property insurance disputes, real estate disputes, and trade secret misappropriation.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Ranger received his B.S. in Business Administration from Shorter University in Rome, GA in 2010 magna cum laude where he was honored as an Academic All-American. He earned his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law in 2013. During law school, he interned for the State Attorney’s Office, 6th Judicial Circuit; Jabil Circuit; and the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida.

A member of the Florida and California Bar, and admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Florida and Florida Middle District Bankruptcy Court, Ranger is also recognized as a Certified Information Privacy Professional by the International Association of Privacy Professionals and uses his expertise to advise companies regarding workplace privacy and state privacy laws. Ranger’s litigation background includes working as a prosecutor in Pinellas County and the San Francisco Bay Area where he successfully prosecuted a wide range of crimes including DUI, domestic battery, drug possession, white-collar crime, and murder. During his tenure in Pinellas County, he was promoted to the head of the electronic investigations unit where he collaborated with state and federal agencies as well as companies such as Facebook and Google to solve and prosecute crimes using the latest investigative techniques while ensuring the privacy rights of victims and defendants. He looks forward to utilizing his ability to speak Spanish to communicate with witnesses and victims.

“We look forward to working with Ranger and taking advantage of everything he brings to the table”, said Sean McQuaid, President at BRDM.

