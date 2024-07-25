Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading player in the healthcare sector, is excited to announce substantial growth projections for the global pork tapeworm infection treatment market. According to FMI’s latest report, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.66 billion by the end of 2023. Over the next decade, the market is poised for further expansion, anticipated to hit an impressive USD 25.17 billion by 2033, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.

The rise in pork tapeworm infections worldwide, coupled with heightened awareness about the disease and its treatment, has been a significant driver for this market expansion. The increasing prevalence of pork tapeworm infections has underscored the critical need for effective treatment solutions, thereby propelling market growth.

FMI has played a pivotal role in fostering this growth. The company’s innovative approaches and steadfast commitment to advancing the field of healthcare have been instrumental in addressing the challenges posed by pork tapeworm infections. FMI’s comprehensive market analysis and strategic insights have empowered stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat this global health issue effectively.

As the market continues to evolve, FMI is dedicated to providing cutting-edge research and strategic guidance to healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers. The company’s latest report offers detailed insights into market trends, growth drivers, and future opportunities, ensuring stakeholders are well-equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of pork tapeworm infection treatment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global market size for pork tapeworm infection treatment is estimated to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2023.

According to the forecast, the albendazole drug market is expected to grow by 6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The hospital pharmacies for pork tapeworm infection treatment market accounted for 28% of the total market value by the end of 2023.

Pork tapeworm infection treatment in North America expanded with a market share of 19% in 2022.

The CT scan market is expected to account for 22% of the total market value over the next few years.

“Progress in diagnostics and the development of advanced testing kits at home will further boost the pork tapeworm infection treatment market.” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape:

Markets may see many companies expand their product lines, acquire other companies, or merge their companies together in the near future due to the fact that many companies are expected to focus on the development of innovative diagnostic techniques.

Mzansi’s pig veterinarians participated in the recent International Pig Vet Society Congress (IPVS) 2022 held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Eight key veterinarians from Afrivet, the leading animal health company in South Africa, attended the five-day event. Dr. Caryn Shacklock presented Afrivet’s research on neurocysticercosis (NCC) at the event, one of the highlights. An NCC pilot vaccination study was conducted for a year in the Keiskammahoek region in the Eastern Cape. This presentation was included in the Food Safety and Parasites Session.

Key Companies Profiled:

Winchester Hospital

Merck & Company Inc.

Medtronic

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abbott

Recordati Rare Diseases Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Pork Tapeworm Infection Treatment Industry Survey:

By Drug Type:

Praziquantel

Albendazole

Nitazoxanide

Others

By Treatment:

CT Scan

MRI

Ultrasound

X-Ray

By End User:

Hospitals & Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

