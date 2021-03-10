London, UK, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Despite the economic uncertainty surrounding the current Covid 19 situation, it has been a promising start to 2021 for Antech Hydraulics Limited who has seen a number of new hydraulic equipment maintenance projects completed within the first 2 months of the year and large shipments of Settima Screw Pumps destined for the international market. The hydraulic screw pumps supplied were GR32 SMT16B 45L AC19 B5, Settima low pressure Screw Pump (max. 40bar). Hollow shaft45 lpm at 3000 rpm. These pumps are now supplied with Green Silence Hologram. The new Green Silence Hologram guarantees and certifies the originality and the highest quality of Settima Products!

Following a significant investment Antech made on upgrading the maintenance and warehousing facility at the company’s headquarters in Poulton Le Fylde in August, the company has also been busy supplying four HMB200 motors for a global client as well as a K3VL200 which was processed within the hour of receiving the order. Antech has also completed a project to fully repair a cylinder which was in an extremely poor state when it came in to Antech. The company completed a new piston assembly project of improved design, new rod resulting the cylinder looking and performing as good as new.

Established in 1994, Antech Hydraulics Limited is an independently owned company who specialise in system design & hydraulic components. They offer solutions from industry leading manufacturers such as Settima, Staffa, Kawasaki, B&C, UFI, NTF, Des Case and LJM. They also produce their own bespoke products and engineer solutions to cater for client’s specific projects.

