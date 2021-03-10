Shopaccino Ecommerce Software helps Startups and SMEs to boost their online sales

Jaipur, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shopaccino is becoming a favourite choice in the ecommerce platform category for Startups and SMEs. An all-in-one integrated platform having 0% transaction fees whereas other major ecommerce platform are charging transaction fees on every order apart from payment gateway’s transaction charges.

Over its 6+ years of existence, Jaipur-based ecommerce software Shopaccino has established itself as a versatile and viable solution for the budding ecommerce industry in India. Either seller wants to sell the product to B2C or B2B, it has both the possibilities from one ecommerce website and mobile app, and also It has been recognized by renowned tech portals like G2 Crowd, Software Suggest, Crozdesk in various categories with 50+ awards.

Founder Vishal Singhal, who spent decades in the ecommerce software industry while solving several online businesses problems has come up with Shopaccino in 2014 to provide an all-in-one ecommerce solution for businesses to create, manage and scale their online stores using a single software.

According to Singhal, these days businesses run on thin margins and they are not happy to pay an additional transactional fee to platforms. “So, we’ve made sure that Shopaccino doesn’t charge transaction fees, only a subscription fee.”

Shopaccino is equipped with all essential and advanced features to manage and grow online business like: product upload in bulk, manage inventory, accept payments, execute orders, generate shipping way-bills, conversion tracking and fetch well-defined reports and is pre-integrated with all major payment gateways and shipping agencies. Also, it has an integrated module for managing shipping, enabling users to set the areas where their store can deliver and manage shipping charges.

He added “As the ecommerce industry is growing global, sellers want to sell products worldwide, hence Shopaccino also offers multi-currency checkout. The company’s aim is to provide a complete solution to ecommerce businesses, so sellers can focus on their online growth.”

Furthermore, in terms of functionality, Shopaccino’s admin interface is easy and simple for sellers to enter the product information and upload images, execute orders, generate coupons and offers, etc. As now when social-media plays a vital role to promote an online store; conversion and event tracking is an essential part for online sellers, Shopaccino made this simplified to integrate it and thus boost their online sales.

An one of a kind ecommerce platform which offers all added features like: Reward & Loyalty Point Program, Referral Program, Native iOS and Android Application for Online Stores, Web-Push Notification are developed natively to provide a completely synced environment for ecommerce business.

The software is also available in iOS and Android formats to make sure merchants can manage their orders on the go. On top of this, the company provides complete guidance and online support for its clients as well.

Shopaccino is a viable solution for those in search of the best ecommerce platform in India. The software is free to try for 14 days at https://www.shopaccino.com

Media Contact

Contact Person: Mr. Abhishek Agarwal

Company Name: Shopaccino

Phone: +91-9950244448

Company Email: info@shopaccino.com

Website: https://www.shopaccino.com/