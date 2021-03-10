High Performance Computing Market expected to obtain $49.4 billion by 2025

According to a new market research report “High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component (Solutions [Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, and Software] and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Server Prices Band, Application Area, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the HPC market size expected to grow from USD 37.8 billion in 2020 to USD 49.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The demand for HPC is driven by the increasing need for efficient computing, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage, emerging need for the high-speed data processing with accuracy, adoption of HPC in the cloud.

Browse in-depth TOC on “High Performance Computing (HPC) Market”

160- Tables

45- Figures

134- Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=631

The server solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The components is sub segmented as Solutions as services. The solutions segment further sub-segmented as server, storage, networking devices, software. The server solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the HPC market among the solutions. This growth these segments are supported by enterprises are transforming to the digital world and cloud adoptions by enterprises from verticals across the world.

SMEs segment to grow with higher market size during the forecast period

The Small and Medium size enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow with a higher rate contributing to the market. This growth of SMEs is supported by the implementation of the HPC solution, along with services, is expected to result in better risk mitigation, reduced administrative overhead, reduced cost of compliance, favorable business outcomes, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American HPC market is already mature for HPC systems, and a significant number of new installations of HPC and upgrade of the existing HPC solutions. Currently, the United States (US) holds the highest share in the HPC market as it is home to large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=631

Market Players

Market players profiled in High Performance Computing Market report include AMD (US), Intel (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell (US), Lenovo (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (US), Cisco (US), NVIDIA (US), Sugon (China), AWS (US), and Dassault Systems (France). These players offer various HPC solutions and services to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies are adopted by the players, including acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/Quantum-High-Performance-Computing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/Quantum-High-Performance-Computing.asp