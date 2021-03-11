HDTV Supply Announces a WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced today that they have added a WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher products.

HDTV Supplys WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher switches both audio and video signals. Because it is a matrix switcher, it allows any input to be routed to any output; or the same input to be routed to all outputs, or any combination. The WolfPackLite 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher is designed to allow the switching and distribution 32 HDMI inputs to 32 HDMI outputs. It also has 16-Presets to Save & Recall. It also has optional Crestron & Control4 Drivers.

The WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher is a top of the line digital matrix switcher made for the demands of todays HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) routing. Created to route your systems HDMI signals to go to 32 outputs from 32 inputs, this 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher delivers high performance.

The WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher provides full HDCP internal management for today’s integration in commercial A/V market, ensuring HDCP key authentication and administering the handshake internally. Our WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher comes with a full HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) internal management system that will eradicate any interception of your digital data.

The WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher includes:

Created within a 4K 32×32 Chassis

1 – 8-card in and 8 – card out 4K card cage with 32-4K HDMI In and 32-4K HDMI Out capacity (8U)

8 – 4-port 4K HDMI input cards = 32 – female 4K HDMI inputs

8 – 4-port 4K HDMI output cards = 32 – female 4K HDMI outputs

Remote control, PC Software, RS232 & Front Controls

4K Switching of up to 32 HDMI sources to 32 displays

16-Presets to save for often used configurations

HDCP 1.4 and HDMI 1.4 compatible

LCD front panel for status

Supports 3D pass-through

Supports full 1080p & 4K

Supports DDC transmission

Supports Dolby Digital-True HD and DTS-HD

Optional Crestron & Control4 Drivers

Full RS-232 control for incorporating third party control systems

HDTV Supplys WolfPackLite 4K matrix switchers can be used at Restaurants, Bowling Alleys, Fitness Centers, Sports Bars, Malls, Places of Worship, Data Centers, Casinos, Conference Rooms, Schools, Home Theaters or any application requiring HDMI switching.

Streaming between the source and display units is easily controlled through our HDMI 32×32 Matrix interface. HDCP key authentication will no longer be an issue when using our switcher. Control for our unit is varied and easily accessible. Enabled RS-232 commands is provided for advanced user control management. It also has optional Crestron Modules & Control4 Drivers.

The WolfPackLite 4K 32×32 HDMI Matrix Switcher is priced at US$4,000 plus free shipping in the USA and is available at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/32×32-hdmi-matrix-router.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of creating products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and custom integrators.