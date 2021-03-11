HoduSoft Announced Auto Dialer Software for Businesses to Improve Customer Service

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft is one of the well-renowned Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. It provides a number of innovative products and services all over the world with the aim to make communication a seamless experience for businesses and their customers. HoduSoft has announced auto dialer software for call center businesses to make their workflow more smooth, effective, well-organized, and efficient.

The auto dialer system for call centers can help businesses to automate the crucial parts of their outbound calling campaign. It works by fetching the customer’s information from the CRM or database and starts dialing the numbers automatically in a sequential manner. As soon as the call gets connected, the system is designed to detect the receiver whether it’s an answering machine, a busy signal, or a human. It filters out the busy tones, answering machines, and disconnected calls and connects the call to the agent only when the call is answered live by a human. Some of the key features of this call center software include:

Dynamic Caller ID: Call centers can set the caller ID dynamically on the basis of the contact’s location.

Call Scheduling: Based on the customer’s response, calls can be scheduled effectively, which not only saves agent’s time but also help to improve their efficiency

Call Recording: The dialer facilitates call recording that can be used for future reference or for training purpose.

Call Monitoring: The call monitoring feature allows call center management to ensure quality service and also facilitates training to the agents (if required) by monitoring live or recorded calls.

Answering Machine Detection: The auto dialer software can easily detect the answering machine when a call is placed. Some dialers are also designed to drop a voicemail while running Robo dialing campaigns.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “HoduSoft’s auto dialer system for businesses is designed by professionals to facilitate businesses better resource utilization and enhanced productivity. It offers various unique and useful functionalities like Live Analytics and Dashboard, Answering Machine Detection, Call Scheduling, Call Monitoring, Robo Dialer, CRM Integration, and many more. We also have an IVR system in the auto dialer which allows customers to choose the most appropriate options to either get an answer to their query or to get connected with a department or call center agent. This system helps to generate better customer satisfaction by providing a rich experience.”

The concerned person further added, “The auto dialer provides numerous benefits to the users in the form of greater lead generation ratio, real-time call monitoring, better operational efficiency, reduced workforce requirement, enhanced agent’s efficiency, excellent customer service, and increased revenue. Even, businesses can customize their outbound campaigns using the software and gain real-time insights by tracking the performance.”

For more details related to the auto dialer system or to get a free demo of the system, one can visit- https://hodusoft.com/auto-dialer-software/.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. The company has served more than 200 customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has come up with several innovative products like HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA: +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website: https://hodusoft.com/

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12861370-hodusoft-announced-auto-dialer-software-for-businesses-to-improve-customer-service.html