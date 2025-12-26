Cold Plasma Market Growth Driven by Rising Healthcare Applications

The global cold plasma market was valued at USD 128.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 358.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in the healthcare sector, increasing the demand for innovative technologies that enhance patient treatment procedures while ensuring safety and non-invasiveness.

Cold plasma technology enhances medical applications such as wound healing, cancer treatment, and sterilization, fueling market growth. Also known as non-equilibrium plasma, cold plasma is a partially ionized gas with differing constituent temperatures, generated by applying energy to gases to produce reactive species. This technology allows for medical, sterilization, and food safety applications without the harmful effects of high temperatures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America cold plasma market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.3% in 2023.

The cold plasma market in the U.S. dominated the North American market with the largest revenue share of 81.4% in 2023.

By pressure, the atmospheric pressure segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.5% in 2023.

By application, the wound healing application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.0% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 128.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 358.1 Million

CAGR (2024 – 2030): 15.8%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Research from the University of Michigan demonstrates that cold plasma can eliminate up to 99% of airborne viruses in fractions of seconds, opening avenues for treating patients with respiratory issues. Beyond healthcare, increasing adoption across textiles, food safety, and other industries, along with the demand for sustainable, efficient processing solutions, further supports growth. Innovations in atmospheric cold plasma technology provide eco-friendly alternatives without harmful chemicals, boosting market attractiveness across sectors.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cold Plasma Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies in the Cold Plasma Market

Major players focus on expanding their customer base and gaining competitive advantages through strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Leading companies include:

Bovie Medical Corporation

Neoplas Med GmbH

Europlasma NV

P2i Ltd.

US Medical Innovations

Apyx Medical

Adtec Healthcare Limited

terraplasma medical GmbH

CINOGY System GmbH

Conclusion

The cold plasma market is experiencing rapid growth due to its expanding applications in healthcare, sterilization, and sustainable industrial processes. With continuous technological advancements and rising adoption across sectors, the market is poised for substantial expansion.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.