Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC Announces Complete Change Of Location

The Carpet Cleaning Company, Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC announces its business location change from Homestead to Lakeland FL.

Posted on 2021-03-11 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Lakeland, FL, USA, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC, a carpet cleaning company, has moved its business and is ready to meet the cleaning needs of the Lakeland community.

Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC

 

Since its establishment, Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC had been in Homestead. It has earned its name as the leading provider of cleaning services in Homestead. But now it’s moved to Lakeland, FL, 1300 miles from Homestead. Now that the cleaning business has completely moved to Lakeland, it is ready to serve residential and commercial customers with professional cleaning services.

The new office address is 2031 Eaton Park, Lakeland FL 33840. But all the other contact information such as phone, email, web address remains the same. It also provides services to the surrounding cities of Lakeland. 

Which are,

  • Auburndale 
  • Bartow 
  • Davenport
  • Dundee
  • Eagle Lake 
  • Fort Meade
  • Frostproof
  • Haines City
  • Highland Park
  • Hillcrest Heights
  • Lake Alfred
  • Lake Hamilton
  • Lake Wales
  • Kissimmee
  • Mulberry
  • Polk City
  • Poinciana
  • Winter Haven

Contact Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC in Lakeland & nearby areas for quality cleaning service at a reasonable price. The company specializes in carpet & furniture cleaning.All other services provided by the company

  • Air Duct Cleaning
  • Sanitizing And Disinfecting
  • Dryer Vent Cleaning
  • Pet Stain and Odor Removal
  • Tile And Grout Cleaning
  • Softwash &Pressure Cleaning
  • Water Damage Repairs

For more information, visit Xtraordinary Cleaning LLCXtraordinary Cleaning LLC Lakeland FL

 

Contact Information:

Phone: (305) 927-5959

Email: xtraordinarycleaningllc@gmail.com

