Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC Announces Complete Change Of Location

Lakeland, FL, USA, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC, a carpet cleaning company, has moved its business and is ready to meet the cleaning needs of the Lakeland community.

Since its establishment, Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC had been in Homestead. It has earned its name as the leading provider of cleaning services in Homestead. But now it’s moved to Lakeland, FL, 1300 miles from Homestead. Now that the cleaning business has completely moved to Lakeland, it is ready to serve residential and commercial customers with professional cleaning services.

The new office address is 2031 Eaton Park, Lakeland FL 33840. But all the other contact information such as phone, email, web address remains the same. It also provides services to the surrounding cities of Lakeland.

Which are,



Auburndale

Bartow

Davenport

Dundee

Eagle Lake

Fort Meade

Frostproof

Haines City

Highland Park

Hillcrest Heights

Lake Alfred

Lake Hamilton

Lake Wales

Kissimmee

Mulberry

Polk City

Poinciana

Winter Haven

Contact Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC in Lakeland & nearby areas for quality cleaning service at a reasonable price. The company specializes in carpet & furniture cleaning.All other services provided by the company



Air Duct Cleaning

Sanitizing And Disinfecting

Dryer Vent Cleaning

Pet Stain and Odor Removal

Tile And Grout Cleaning

Softwash &Pressure Cleaning

Water Damage Repairs

For more information, visit Xtraordinary Cleaning LLC

Contact Information:

Phone: (305) 927-5959

Email: xtraordinarycleaningllc@gmail.com