Diagnostic Enzymes Market To Surpass USD 6.27 Billion By 2030

Diagnostic Enzymes Industry Overview

The global diagnostic enzymes market size was estimated at USD 4.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing growth due to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious disorders, high demand for enzymes, innovations in diagnostics technologies, and the rising awareness among patients.

Enzymes used for diagnosis play a crucial role in detecting and measuring various substances, indicating abnormal metabolic activities, infections, diseases, and inflammatory conditions. Swift and accurate identification of serious conditions is vital for optimal clinical outcomes and public health.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Diagnostic Enzymes Market

Enzymes are widely employed in the diagnosis of many diseases because of their exceptional bio catalytic characteristics. For instance, enzymes such as glucose oxidase (GOx) and glucose dehydrogenase are crucial in diagnosing conditions such as diabetes by detecting glucose levels in the body. They play a vital role in the metabolic activity of living organisms, including plants, microorganisms, animals, and humans. Enzyme abnormality can lead to multiple metabolic disorders. Therefore, components of the enzyme metabolism systems have been incorporated as special markers for disease diagnostics.

Continuous innovations in diagnostics technologies have been driving the growth of diagnostic enzyme market. Advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and sensitive diagnostic tests that rely on enzymes for accurate results. For example, nuclease enzymes are increasingly used in DNA sequencing and amplification techniques for various applications, including infectious disease detection.

Rising patient awareness about preventive healthcare measures and early disease detection has increased the demand for enzyme diagnostic tests. Patients are becoming more proactive about monitoring their health status, leading to a higher uptake of enzyme-based diagnostic tests for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. This trend toward proactive healthcare management further fuels the diagnostic enzyme market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

• The global immunomodulators market size was valued at USD 217.5 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, advancements in biotechnological and pharmaceutical research, and the growing awareness about these therapies are contributing to the expansion of the market.

• The global fabry disease treatment market size was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030. Fabry Disease are caused due to aberrant accumulation of globotriaosylceramide, a specific type of fatty matter, in a number of bodily tissues, including the kidney, skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, brain, and central nervous system.

Diagnostic Enzymes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diagnostic enzymes market report based on type, application, product, and region:

Diagnostic Enzymes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Taq Polymerase

• MMLV RT

• HIV RT

• Hot Start Taq Polymerase

• UNG

• RNase Inhibitors

• Bst Polymerase

• PCR Master Mix

• Lyophilized Polymerase

• T7 RNA Polymerase

• Cas9 Enzyme

• Acid Phosphatase

• Alanine Aminotransferase

• Alkaline phosphatase

• Amylase

• Angiotensin Converting Enzyme

• Aspartate Aminotransferase

• Cholinesterase

• Creatinine Kinase

• Gamma Glutamyl Transferase

• Lactate Dehydrogenase

• Renin

• Glucose Oxidase/Glucose Dehydrogenase

• Urease

• Lactate Oxidase

• Horseradish Peroxide

• Glutamate Oxidase

• Others

Diagnostic Enzymes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Diabetes

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Infectious Diseases

• Nephrology

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Others

Diagnostic Enzymes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Molecular Enzymes

• Clinical Enzymes

Diagnostic Enzymes End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Other End Users

Diagnostic Enzymes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Players of Diagnostic Enzymes Market

• Takara Bio, Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Creative Enzyme

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Solis BioDyne.

• Ambliqon A/S.

• Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd.

Recent Developments

• The FDA approved a record-breaking 55 new medications in 2023 after only 37 new ones were approved in 2022-the fewest since 2016. The list, which came just short of the all-time record of 59 approvals in a single year set in 2018, was the second longest in FDA history. The entire haul amounted to 66 new pharmaceuticals and biologics, since this annual report includes approvals for vaccines and biologics.

• Protalix Bio Therapeutics, Inc. and Chiesi U.S. Rare Diseases received FDA clearance in May 2023 for Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj), which is intended to treat adult patients with Fabry disease. Elfabrio comes in single-dose vials containing 20 mg/10 mL of pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj. It is a preservative-free solution. Every two weeks, intravenous infusions are used to treat patients.

• Additionally, in May 2023, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.-a genomic medicine firm-obtained fast track designation for isaralgagene civaparvovec, also referred to as ST-920-a gene therapy product candidate that the company owns entirely and is meant to treat Fabry disease. Twenty patients have received doses of ST-920 so far in the Phase 1/2 STAAR research, which is currently evaluating the drug.