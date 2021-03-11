Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market – An Overview

An attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) refers to an inertial sensor installation that offers information relevant to critical attitude reference & heading reference for aircrafts. This information can further be relayed to any of the systems of the entire aircraft that processes it, including flight deck displays, weather radar antenna, flight controls, and others.

Attitude and heading reference systems are extensively employed in highly dynamic ground as well as marine ecosystems for typical applications, including undersea ROV piloting, platform stabilization, land vehicle guidance, and others. Surging demand for attitude and heading reference systems can be accredited to the high-scale accuracy and reliability offered in comparison to the traditional gyroscopic technologies. Attitude and heading reference systems are widely embraced on account of the exceptional reliability in combination with unmatched accuracy and precision.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the U.S. Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3474

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market – Novel Developments

Sensing the importance of new product launches for boosting the revenue growth, key players in the attitude reference systems market are focusing on creating new products whilst maintaining core competencies. Companies in the attitude and heading reference systems market, in pursuit of growth, will continue to roll out new products and spend on the research & development framework.

In 2016, Sparton Navigation & Exploration- a key player in the attitude and heading reference systems market- made an official announcement of the release of revolutionary ‘AHRS-M2’. The new product is a next- generation attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) model that offers the industry-best efficiency and performance. AHRS-M2 is a fully temperature-compensated, light weight, micro-sized, and low-power AHRS offering with an in-built adaptive-calibration mode. This product launch by Sparton was aimed at making the company stay at the forefront of product innovation and hold a competitive advantage over its rivalry in the attitude and heading reference systems market space.

In 2019, Honeywell International Inc. and Volocopter GmbH have signed a definitive agreement to jointly develop and test exclusive navigation & automation landing systems for Volocopter’s wide-range of vertical take-off and landing aircrafts. As the urban air mobility seeks a new range of safer, smarter, and cleaner aircrafts, this agreement will bring Honeywell’s extensive autonomous sensing & flight technologies to the fore, including attitude and heading reference systems, into the ever-evolving transportation market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3474

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market – Dynamics

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market – Skyrocketing Demand for Precision Navigation and Reliability in Aviation Industry Underpin Growth

The aviation industry has been undergoing a sea change in the recent past. This dynamism of the aviation industry can be ascribed to increase in air traffic and focus on improving aircrafts’ performances. The modern aviation industry seeks equipment that offer unmatched precision navigation and reliability, which, in turn, is fuelling investments in attitude and heading reference systems.

Attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) is gaining momentum on account of its cost-effectiveness, unparalleled reliability, and exceptional performance as compared to traditional high-grade IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units). Decreased defense budgets of several developed nations is one of the key factor hindering the market growth. Rapid technological advancements in the microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and integration of AHRS with GPS and other systems are likely to create major business opportunities for the key players in attitude and heading reference systems market. Substantial efforts are being taken by the key market players to boost their research and development competencies, which, in turn, will be highly instrumental for augmented adoption of attitude and heading reference systems in the aviation industry.

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3474

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market – North America to Lead AHRS Uptake, Asia Pacific to Brim with Untapped Potential

The North America attitude and heading reference system market place is set for an exponential growth through 2028. This growth can be ascribed to strong presence of aircraft manufacturers in the region, including prominent names such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, and General Atomics. In addition, ever-increasing demand for unmarried aerial vehicles in the region and surging number of military and defense contracts are further fuelling the regional market’s buoyancy.

While North America retains its hegemony in the attitude and heading reference system market, Asia Pacific is foreseen to brim with revenue-generating opportunities for the key stakeholders of attitude and heading reference system market. The Asia Pacific attitude and heading reference system market is anticipated to witness strong gains through 2028, driven by ever- growing demand for UAVs and helicopters. Moreover, governmental intervention for effective regulation of flight systems is further complementing growth of Asia Pacific attitude and heading reference systems market.

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market – Segmentation

By platform, the attitude and heading reference systems market has been segmented into

Fixed Wing Aircraft

UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)

Rotary Wing

By type, the attitude and heading reference systems market has been segmented into

Conventional AHRS

GPS AHRS

ADAHRS

By component, the attitude and heading reference systems market has been segmented into

Gyroscopes

Magnetometer

Digital Processing Unit

Accelerometers

The research report on attitude and heading reference systems market presents a comprehensive assessment of the attitude and heading reference systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on attitude and heading reference systems market provides analysis and information according to attitude and heading reference systems market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Attitude and heading reference systems market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Attitude and heading reference systems market segments

Attitude and heading reference systems market dynamics

Attitude and heading reference systems market size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in attitude and heading reference systems market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Attitude and heading reference systems market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: