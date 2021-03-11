Complementary Therapy Devices Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

Complementary therapy is widely known by multiple terms, which include alternative medicine, alternative therapy, traditional medicine, and holistic therapy. Under the umbrella term ‘complementary therapy’, a wide range of treatments exist and are being widely sought after for relief from regular body exhaustion. One of the key aspects that dent consumer confidence apropos of complementary therapies is lack of scientific evidences vis-à-vis their effectiveness. The rising vigor of complementary therapies is triggering substantial research and development, which is further reinvigorating their demand trajectory by a considerable margin.

Massive transition toward non-invasive as well as cost-effective procedures have further triggered adoption of complementary therapy. Issues concerned with safety of complementary medicines is another factor denting consumer confidence, which might pose potential barriers for growth of complementary therapy market. Paradigm shift toward cognitive well-being is another key aspect fostering use of complementary therapy. Desire for self-medication is also an overarching trend pushing adoption of complementary therapy. Unparalleled easy-to-access health information, which also includes health info available on internet, has created favorable circumstances for adoption of complementary therapy. Dissatisfaction associated with conventional medicines is another key factor bolstering adoption of complementary therapy. Rising evidences of successful post-effects related to complementary therapy is set to elevate consumer confidence by a considerable margin.

Devices that are utilized to provide comfort and relax to people are termed as complementary therapy devices. Usage of these devices are extensive currently since, most of people suffers from pain, discomfort and stress and these devices help relieve patients from aforementioned conditions.With the increasing popularity for health, beauty and relaxation across the globe, demand for complementary therapy product is growing at a significant CAGR during forecast period. Complementary therapy devices are utilized with a group of therapeutic and diagnostic disciplines that are applied together with conventional medicines. For e.g. acupuncture pressure point equipment, battery powered, externally applied, devices claiming to purify blood or remove, intestinal parasites, bioelectric magnetic therapy equipment, crystals and crystal therapy devices claiming to harness or emit energy for therapeutic benefits, electrodermal screening equipment, electromagnetic field therapy equipment, external nerve stimulators for weight reduction, magnetic water therapy equipment, massage devices for weight loss and cellulite reduction and other complementary therapy devices. Complimentary therapy products are meant to address energetic elements that aid the body’s natural healing abilities, and help to restore and maintain energetic balance, offers low risk, general wellness products that promote a healthy lifestyle, help to maintain or encourage good health, or reduce the impact or risk of some chronic diseases and conditions. Complementary therapies is a type of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), and it can be segment into: treatments delivered by complementary therapists (e.g. acupuncture, acupressure, osteopathy and chiropractic) therapies that use ‘medical devices’ (e.g. magnets or copper bracelets).

Adoption rate for massage among population for relieving discomfort and pain is increasing that in turn augmenting the growth of complementary therapy devices market. Complementary therapy sensory devices and light emitting devices for facial and skin care are efficient in providing therapeutic benefits to the patients and their increasing demand is expected to propel the overall growth of this market tremendously. Complementary therapy sensory devices are non-prescription based devices that are meant for complementary use to stimulate senses in patients.

Reducing time for self-care in population due to change in lifestyle has boost the demand for these devices, since they are able to relive people from stress and discomfort in less duration of time. Their user-friendly application further drive the growth of this market at a high CAGR. In addition, rising geriatric population also elevate the growth of this market since, this class of population usually suffers with stress, pain and discomfort.

Complementary therapy devices market is segmented into:

By Equipment Type

Acupuncture pressure point equipment,

Battery powered, externally applied, devices claiming to purify blood or remove intestinal parasites

Bioelectric magnetic therapy equipment

Electrodermal screening equipment,

Electromagnetic field therapy equipment

Magnetic water therapy equipment,

Massage devices for weight loss and cellulite reduction

Others

By Disease Indication

Arthritis

Joint and muscle pain

Fatigue

Sleep disorders

Diabetes

Stroke recovery

Stress relief

Cancer

Others

By End User

Therapy Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

Home Care

Others

