Originator Small Molecule Drug Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2028

Small molecule drugs are the ones with low molecular weight, generally less than 900 daltons. 90% of the drugs in the market are small molecule drugs of which 50% are derived from pre-existed metabolites and 30% of genetic disorder. Since small molecule drugs have low molecular weight, they are easily absorbable and can pass through the cell membrane. Due to low molecular weight, small molecule drugs can travel to the desired location easily and achieve desired therapeutic effect. Originator small molecule drugs are the ones that are new in the market and under patent. In some cases small molecule drugs are protected by multiple patents due to difference in the dosage or route of administration or strength. In 2005, on an average, each originator small molecule drug had 3.5 patents.

Originator small molecule drugs are used to treat various diseases that are termed as dreaded in the recent time, e.g., cancer, diabetes, epilepsy, etc. Though biologics have impregnable efficacy as compared to originator small molecule drugs, long-term usage of biologics causes tolerance to the particular drug. The diverse usage of originator small molecule drugs range from chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes to more humane ailments such as cold, fever and cough. Usage of small molecule drugs such as aspirin ranges from daily pains and aches to cancer treatment, Alzheimer’s disease, and cardiovascular health. Aspirin was an originator small molecule drug patented under Kaiser.

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market: Drivers and Restraints

The diverse usage of originator small molecule drugs in the recent times has put them in a good shape and are being studied for different usages, e.g. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Ivacaftor is the first originator small molecule drug for the treatment of protein malfunctioning caused by the genetic defect in cystic fibrosis patients. Diverse availability of dosage form for administration depending on the age of patient is a major factor driving the growth of the originator small molecule drugs market. Originator small molecule drugs are easy produce, highly profitable and scalable when compared to biologics. On an average originator small molecule drug costs US$ 1/day to produce, whereas biologics roughly costs US$ 22/day to produce. In 2017, FDA has approved total 28 originator small molecule drugs (new molecular entities), which shows the extent of ongoing research on originator small molecule drugs. Whereas in the current scenario, biologics are in trend for treatment of dreaded diseases such as cancer and diabetes due to their higher efficacy, which is expected to restrain the growth of the originator small molecule market.

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market: Segmentation

The global originator small molecule drug market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, indication type, distribution channel and region.

Based on drug class, the originator small molecule drug market is segmented as:

Anticholinergic

Anti-cancer

Others

Based on indication type, the originator small molecule drug market is segmented as:

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Diabetes

Immunological disorders

Others

Based on distribution channel, the originator small molecule drug market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market: Overview

The originator small molecule drug market is expected to have significant growth as most of the pharmaceutical companies are investing highly on research and development of novel drug formulation for the treatment of complex diseases. Higher focus on manufacturing innovative drugs is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the originator small molecule drug market. By drug class, the originator small molecule drug market is expected to be dominated by anti-cancer drugs segment. By indication type, the oncology segment expected to dominate the originator small molecule drug market. Whereas, by distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the originator small molecule drug market over the forecast period.

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market: Regional Outlook

The global originator small molecule drug market is expected to be dominated by North America due to favorable reimbursements. Europe is expected to be the second large market for originator small molecule drugs. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the emerging market for originator small molecule drug due to affordability and reimbursement scenarios. The Middle East and Africa is expected to have sluggish growth in the global originator small molecule drug market.

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global originator small molecule drug market are Novartis AG, Roche, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Genentech, Amgen, Inc., Gilead, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others.

