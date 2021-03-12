Foosball Table Market Poised to Expand Positively in the Future, 2019 to 2027

Foosball table sales are likely to grow by leaps and bounds and surpass 370 thousand units in 2019. Demand for foosball table market has remarkably taken off in tandem with broader growth in the recreational equipment industry. Gains have been underpinned by a substantial preference for indoor games over outdoor ones, a prominent aspect encouraging large-scale production of foosball tables. These insights are garnered from the latest Fact.MR study that estimates an optimistic outlook for foosball table sales market in 2019 and beyond.

As per the Fact.MR report, third party online channels will steer sales of foosball tables, will global sales estimated to exceed 87 thousand units in 2019. Colossal penetration of e-commerce, backed by availability of varieties at reasonable prices, has induced a drastic shift among the customers toward online channels for making prudent purchases. This trend is further being complemented by attractive offers and seasonal deals.

“In-depth understanding of customer sentiments and subsequent product developments remain indispensable for growth in foosball table market”, finds Fact.MR report

High preference for wooden foosball table remains a palpable trend in the foosball table market. High durability with high versatility are among the key attributes demonstrating high demand for wooden foosball tables over the forecast period. Moreover, wooden foosball tables also offer a greater degree of sturdiness and scope to accommodate aesthetic features, which further enhances its visibility over other foosball table types. Plastic foosball table trails the former and is likely to gain steady popularity among foosball enthusiasts, owing to burgeoning use of plastics in the indoor sport equipment landscape.

As per Fact.MR analysis, end-users continue to show marked preferences for regular-sized (56”) foosball tables, with global sales estimated to cross 119 thousand units in 2019. Regular-sized foosball tables, align well with end-users’ space considerations and fit easily into residential spaces, making them an ideal investment among majority of the foosball players.

North America, spearheaded by healthy demand in the US, retains its hegemony in the foosball tables market. Furthermore, strong sales of foosball tables in North America can also be attributed to large-scale presence of leading manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, the lucrativeness of North America can also be accredited to the surging fad for foosball as a popular indoor sport in the US.

Emerging economies offer great investment-making avenues for manufacturers of foosball tables to consider, finds Fact.MR. Foosball is in vogue across emerging countries as a fun indoor sport, encouraging manufacturers of foosball tables for a production ramp-up. As per the report, brands are forging ahead with rigorous advertising and marketing campaigns in developing regions for tapping into new customer segments and setting themselves apart from their competitors. Sensing the aesthetic requirements of foosball fanatics, manufacturers are adding vintage designs and attractive embellishments for enhancing visual appeal of the foosball tables.

Technology is enabling drastic and evident transformations across multiple areas, including indoor and outdoor sport equipment. Alongside increasing demand for smart accessories with enhanced functionalities, manufacturers of foosball tables are incorporating technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IOT, to ameliorate performance and speed attributes. Moreover, foosball table companies are also introducing additions, such as sensors and over-head cameras, to create significant value for the customers. Moreover, foosball table companies remain focused on staying cost-competitive with economical products along with active customer support, which includes expert advices and extended warranties, for boosting customer confidence.

