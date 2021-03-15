Chromosomal Aberration Test Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2026

Chromosomal aberration is a structural abnormality in one or more chromosomes. Several mutagenic agents are frequently exposed to the human population, they have potential to damage the DNA. In many cases result in the form of chromosomal aberration. Chromosomal aberration is majorly 4 type deletion, duplication, inversion, and translocation. Induced chromosomal aberrations can be classified into two main classes – chromosome type aberration and chromatids type aberrations. Chromosomal aberration includes rearrangement, breakage and numerical changes which play important role in cancer formation, heritable mutation, developmental abnormalities and embryonic loss. The most common type of chromosomal abnormality is aneyploidy.

Chromosomal aberration test procedures importance is increasing with time for determination of genetic risk, DNA, and chromosomal structure changes. Chromosomal aberration tests performed in vitro and in vivo which are designed to detect compounds that include DNA damage. Basically test using mammalian cells is used to identify causative agents of structural changes in chromosomes. Chromosomal aberration test involves the real-time analysis of chromosomes to identify structural and sequential variation.

The global chromosomal aberration test market is segmented on basis of test type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Test Type Mammalian Chromosome Aberration Test Genetic Toxicity Testing Cytogenetic Testing Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Laboratories Fertility and Maternity Centers Research Centers



Chromosomal aberration test is designed to evaluate the potential of test to induce chromosomal abnormalities such as exchanges and breaks. Chromosomal aberration assays are also used to detect chemicals that induce chromosome damage, including complex chromosome change such as rings, exchanges & dicentrics and chromatid & chromosome breaks. The global chromosomal aberration market is expected to witness high growth over forecast period owing to increasing number of the treatment-seeking rate for the genetic problem or avoiding birth defects problems among babies.

Regionally, the global chromosomal aberration test market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market owing to high awareness among people and presence of several end user providing chromosomal aberration testing services. Europe also shows second largest market in the chromosomal aberration test market due to rising prevalence of genetic problems and chromosomal aberration. However, the chromosomal aberration test market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to increasing investments in fertilities and cancer care, increasing funding by government to curb the prevalence of birth deficiency and genetic disorders.

Some of the players operating in the global chromosomal aberration test market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc., Molecular Toxicology, Inc., Environmental bio-detection products inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Segments

Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

