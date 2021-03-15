Chromosomal Aberration Test Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2026

Posted on 2021-03-15 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Fact.MR

Chromosomal aberration is a structural abnormality in one or more chromosomes. Several mutagenic agents are frequently exposed to the human population, they have potential to damage the DNA. In many cases result in the form of chromosomal aberration. Chromosomal aberration is majorly 4 type deletion, duplication, inversion, and translocation. Induced chromosomal aberrations can be classified into two main classes – chromosome type aberration and chromatids type aberrations. Chromosomal aberration includes rearrangement, breakage and numerical changes which play important role in cancer formation, heritable mutation, developmental abnormalities and embryonic loss. The most common type of chromosomal abnormality is aneyploidy.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1160

Chromosomal aberration test procedures importance is increasing with time for determination of genetic risk, DNA, and chromosomal structure changes. Chromosomal aberration tests performed in vitro and in vivo which are designed to detect compounds that include DNA damage. Basically test using mammalian cells is used to identify causative agents of structural changes in chromosomes.  Chromosomal aberration test involves the real-time analysis of chromosomes to identify structural and sequential variation.

The global chromosomal aberration test market is segmented on basis of test type, end user and region:

  • Segmentation by Test Type
    • Mammalian Chromosome Aberration Test
    • Genetic Toxicity Testing
    • Cytogenetic Testing
    • Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test
  • Segmentation by End User
    • Hospitals
    • Diagnosis Laboratories
    • Fertility and Maternity Centers
    • Research Centers

Chromosomal aberration test is designed to evaluate the potential of test to induce chromosomal abnormalities such as exchanges and breaks. Chromosomal aberration assays are also used to detect chemicals that induce chromosome damage, including complex chromosome change such as rings, exchanges & dicentrics and chromatid & chromosome breaks. The global chromosomal aberration market is expected to witness high growth over forecast period owing to increasing number of the treatment-seeking rate for the genetic problem or avoiding birth defects problems among babies.

Regionally, the global chromosomal aberration test market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market owing to high awareness among people and presence of several end user providing chromosomal aberration testing services. Europe also shows second largest market in the chromosomal aberration test market due to rising prevalence of genetic problems and chromosomal aberration. However, the chromosomal aberration test market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to increasing investments in fertilities and cancer care, increasing funding by government to curb the prevalence of birth deficiency and genetic disorders.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1160

Some of the players operating in the global chromosomal aberration test market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc., Molecular Toxicology, Inc., Environmental bio-detection products inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Segments
  • Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026
  • Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excluding China
  • China
  • Middle East & Africa

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1160

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution