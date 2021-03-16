Explore the Finest and Most Affordable Range of Spy Audio Recorders on Spy Shop Online

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Spy Shop Online is counted among the most prominent and top-rated providers of spy devices including secret voice recorders. The company is best known for offering feature-rich, user-friendly, and cost-effective safety solutions. One of the most popular and highly preferred segments of our offerings is ‘spy audio devices’. With countless options to choose from, you can use these devices for the safety and surveillance purposes.

Even though this amazing segment has several effective and useful hidden audio recorders, Spy GSM listening bug is one of the finest yet popular devices. This easy-to-use device comes with several salient features. And some of them have been explained here:

The device has the sound receiving distance of 10 meters

The detection angle for the target is 120-degree

With a high-quality battery life, you can record for longer hours without any interruption. It has a standby time of 5-7 days when fully charged

The recording you will get with this device will has the dimensions of 4.5m x 3.0m x 2.0m

It comes with motion detection feature that covers the distance of around 4-5 meters

So, these are a few but highly powerful features of this device. Now, you must be thinking about why buy and use this spy GSM bug? It is one of the best devices for covert operations. All you need to do is just insert a SIM card and that is it!

This spy audio recorder bug device comes with a “Passive Infrared Sensor” that works as a motion detector to capture the movement nearby the place where this device is installed. Whenever it detects something, it will send you an SMS. This anti-stealing audio recording device is quite useful when you want to protect your precious assets from snoopy eyes.

This device is designed in a way that anyone can use it without worrying about anything. Be it a working professional, student, teacher, parent, writer, musician, it is equally useful as they can record important stuff in it and use it later. Interested to buy this product? Do not look here and there! Just count on Spy Shop Online NOW to get the best deals on this secret voice recorder device.

Contact Us

Spy Shop Online

K-74A, LGF, Kalkaji, New Delhi-110019.Near Govindpuri Metro Station

09999-33-2499 | 9999-33-2099

spyshoponline.in@gmail.com