LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Offshore Platform in Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — A leading offshore oil platform in Indonesia has recently installed LED explosion-proof lighting, aimed at improving operational safety and energy efficiency in the region’s harsh maritime environment.

The platform operates in one of the most challenging offshore environments, where the presence of flammable gases and volatile materials makes reliable, explosion-proof lighting essential. LED explosion-proof lights have been installed in key areas such as drilling rigs, production units, and walkways to ensure maximum safety for workers while maintaining energy-efficient operations.

“LED explosion-proof lighting was the natural choice for our offshore platform,” said Hendra Wijaya, safety manager at the platform. “These lights provide bright, steady illumination while minimizing the risk of fire or explosion—critical factors in offshore oil and gas operations.”

With Indonesia's growing focus on improving safety standards in the energy sector, more offshore platforms are expected to adopt LED explosion-proof lighting in the coming years.