Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2028

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Introduction

Plasticizer concrete admixtures are powders or liquids added before or during the mixing of concrete. They can enhance the concrete quality, durability and workability, accelerate or retard the setting time and manageability, among the other properties as per the desired requirement. Plasticizer concrete admixtures are used to solve problems such as early strength requirement, hot/cold weather situations and pumping requirements and achieve lower water to cement ratio. Plasticizer concrete admixtures are used for the modification of the properties of fresh as well as hardened concrete.

They are also used for the prevention or reduction of settlement to reduce segregation and increase the pumpability and penetration of concrete, mortar or grouts. Plasticizer concrete admixtures also reduce the slump loss rate. They also provide water as well as corrosion resistance and are commercially produced from organic polymers such as lignosulfonates, sulfonated naphthalene & sulfonated melamine. Apart from this, plasticizer concrete admixtures can also be produced from polycarboxylate ethers and some plasticizer concrete admixtures are classified as potential endocrine disruptors, which is a safety concern.

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Dynamics

The escalating pace of industrialization and urbanization is leading to the growth of building and construction industries in developing countries around the globe. The rapid growth of building and construction industries is leading to an increase in the demand for plasticizer concrete admixtures to achieve improved infrastructure quality. Also, the launch of various governmental projects in various countries across the world has boosted construction on a global scale, owing to which there is a rise in the plasticizer concrete admixtures market. Developed nations are focusing on infrastructural development, which has resulted in the growth of the plasticizer concrete admixtures market. Availability of cheaper alternatives for plasticizer concrete admixtures might negatively impact the market. Also, safety concerns might act as a restraining factor for the plasticizer concrete admixtures market.

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Segmentation

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market can be segmented on the basis of form, type of material, product type and application.

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of form as,

Powder (Solid)

Liquid

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of material type as,

Pop Lignosulfonates

Sulfonated naphthalene

Sulfonated melamine formaldehyde

Polycarboxylate ether

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of product type as,

Retarding Admixture Agents

Air Entrainment Admixtures

Water reducing agents

Accelerating agents

Shrinkage reducing agent

Super-plasticizers

Normal Plasticizer

Corrosion Inhibiting agents

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Infrastructural

Residential

Commercial

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Regional Outlook

Growing urbanization, migration towards cities and the need for improved infrastructural quality have escalated construction activities in the Asia Pacific region and countries such as India and China are at the forefront of this growth. High government focus on infrastructural development is acting as a catalyst in the growth of the construction industry, owing to which Asia Pacific is a prominent market for plasticizer concrete admixtures.

The building and construction industry is witnessing sound growth in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, owing to this, these regions can be considered as potential markets for plasticizer concrete admixtures. The launch of government schemes and projects has escalated construction in regions of Latin America, which makes Latin America a good market for plasticizer concrete admixtures. Regions such as North America and Western Europe are matured markets as compared to the others. Despite that, infrastructural development in these regions makes these regions steadily growing markets for plasticizer concrete admixtures.

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global plasticizer concrete admixtures market identified across the value chain include,

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

R. Grace & Co.

Sika AG

Fosroc, Inc

RPM International

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

MAPEI

Chryso SA

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Samrock Chemicals Ltd.

