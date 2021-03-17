Egg Processing Machinery Market-Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue & Forecast Till 2026

Egg Processing Machinery Market: Introduction:

The increasing demand for processed eggs in the food industry provides immense opportunity for turning the eggs into valuable food ingredients for sellers of egg based products. The certain aspects of the plant must be integrated in order to work optimally due to significant complexity faced in the modern egg processing machinery and grading installations thus fueling the egg processing machinery market growth.

Furthermore, in-line egg processing and off-line egg processing are the two methods used by egg processing machinery to maintain the egg quality on the farm.

The egg processing machinery includes egg breakers & separators, whole egg breakers, egg shell processing, liquid egg processing, egg pasteurizers, among others. The egg processing machinery helps in reducing the likelihood of food-borne illness like salmonellosis caused by the consumption of contaminated egg products or eggs, thus driving the global egg processing machinery market.

Furthermore, the growth of egg processing machinery market highly depends on the system requirements to divert the unsuitable eggs to pulping thereby reducing the financial loss incurred by the egg industry.

Egg Processing Machinery Market: Dynamics:

Increasing awareness of the consumers towards high-quality and nutrition benefits of eggs, and stringent government standards pertaining to methods, substances used in handling and processing eggs to augment the growth of egg processing machinery market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for identification of source of eggs to eliminate the entry of unsafe eggs is gaining substantial traction leading to growth of egg processing machinery market. These unsafe and contaminated eggs results in the likelihood of food-borne illness and other microbiological hazards associated with the eggs which is further expected to get eliminated through egg processing machinery.

Moreover, participants involved in the egg processing machinery market continue to innovate in line and grow through the use of big data and system integration for the improvement of egg production chain.

Furthermore, the growing demand for processed food in developing nations such as India, Mexico, China, South Africa among others to further fuel the growth of global egg processing machinery market during the forecast period.

However, high initial and maintenance cost of the egg processing machinery or equipment may hinder the adoption in certain countries and rather wash them manually. Moreover, the shifting trend towards vegan food in recent times and offering egg substitutes can hamper the global egg processing machinery market growth during the forecast period.

Egg Processing Machinery Market: Segmentation:

The global egg processing machinery market can be segmented into machinery type, process type, end product, and capacity. On the basis of machinery type, global egg processing machinery market is segmented into:

Egg Breakers

Egg Filters

Spray Driers

Egg Separators

Egg Pasteurizers

Homogenizer

Centrifuge

On the basis of process type, global egg processing machinery market is segmented into:

In-line Processing

Off-line Processing

On the basis of end product, global egg processing machinery market is segmented into:

Powdered

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of capacity, global egg processing machinery market is segmented into:

Upto 30,000 eggs/hour

30,000 to 100,000 eggs/ hour

More than 100,000 eggs/hour

Egg Processing Machinery Market: Participants:

Some of the players involved in the global egg processing machinery market are:

Actini Group

Moba B.V.

Sanovo Technology Group

Ovobel

Ovo Tech

Qingdao Rolinda Manufacture Co., Ltd.

AGRIEQUIP PTY LTD

Prinzen

Egg Processing Machinery Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is estimated to account for significant market share in the global egg processing machinery market owing to stringent government standards for organic foods and methods or standards during the egg processing. Furthermore, significant awareness amongst consumers of eggs towards unsafe and contaminated eggs to attribute towards egg processing machinery market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific with increasing population and rising demand for eggs along with strong awareness related to reduce food-borne illness in the region to drive the egg processing machinery market. Europe and Middle East & Africa region is further expected to witness significant growth in the global food processing machinery market during the forecast period.

