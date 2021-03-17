Fatty Amines Market Research 2020 Focusing on Key Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast to 2020

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Fatty Amines’ market for the period 2012-2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancement of fatty amines, examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by the manufacturing companies which is significantly transforming the fatty amines market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global fatty amines market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms of volume (Kilo Tonne) and revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2015 to 2020. The report also highlights the impact of various drives and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.

The report starts with an overview of Fatty Amines and is categorically split on the basis of product type, application and geographies. Furthermore, FMI covers the global fatty amines market performance in terms of value and volume based on each application type, product type, region type, as well as key countries in these region. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the global fatty amines report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The usage of fatty amines is increasing in various end-user applications such as water treatment, agrochemicals and asphalt additives. For example, fatty amines is increasingly being used as cationic surfactant in the agriculture sector in order to reduce the surface tension property of the soil. Moreover, market expansion and innovation in techniques as well as development of novel applications such as glyphosate herbicides, detergents, mining, paints and coatings and fabric softener are further driving fatty amines market growth. Due to these reasons, fatty amines are expected to have a significant demand in the near future.

There are three major types of fatty amines product which have been covered in this report: primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines and tertiary fatty amines. These product type are used in various applications such as water treatment chemicals, oilfield chemicals, paints & coatings, agro-chemicals and many more. Fatty amines find major applications as ingredients in the agro-chemicals along with other amines. Moreover, with 48.1% share of the global fatty amines value in 2014, tertiary fatty amines was the largest product segment, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Considering the application aspect, the global fatty amines market is segmented into: water treatment chemicals, agro-chemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, anti-caking and others (used in personal care, mining, fabric softener, paints & coatings). Among the aforementioned segments, water treatment chemicals is expected to dominate the global fatty amines market with over 29% market value share throughout the forecast period. The global water treatment application segment accounted for US$ 510.6 Mn in 2014, and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 670.5 Mn by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period. Owing to the growing paints & coatings industry, coupled with increasing automobile production in China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Mexico is expected to further propel the demand for fatty amines in the asphalt additives application segment. Moreover, the scope of applications for fatty amines in others segment is expected to expand in the future too, due to market expansion and innovation in techniques. This section analysis each segment in terms of value and volume.

On the bases of region, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) dominated the global fatty amines market in 2014, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 25% of the revenue share in 2014. However, North America and Eastern Europe are foreseen to witness relatively high CAGRs of 6.4% and 5.3%, respectively. The report provides market revenue and volume for each application segment under each geographical segment, as well as the country segment.

The global fatty amines in terms of regions, application and product type are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global fatty amines market.

All the above sections, by product type, by application and by geography evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fatty amines market for the period 2015 to 2020. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global fatty amines market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of global fatty amines, Future Market Insights developed the global Fatty Amines Market Attractiveness Index on the bases of product type, application and geography. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, global fatty amines Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on various segments, presence in global fatty amines market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global fatty amines value chain. Detailed profiles of the manufactures are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products and sales channel strategies along with the SWOT analysis for each manufacture. Key competitors included are Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, AkzoNobel N.V., DuPont, Clariant AG, CECA Arkema Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Volant-Chem Group, Procter & Gamble Chemicals Company and Lonza.

